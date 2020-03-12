Stocks plummet amid coronavirus angst; Bay Area Tech Stocks Impacted – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info / AP) – World markets are suffering violent swings amid uncertainty about how severe the outbreak will be in the economy.

An initial 7% drop on Wall Street caused a breakdown in trading as the sell-off in world markets continued.

%MINIFYHTML07214707faf8fe46f36f8a000d60752e11% %MINIFYHTML07214707faf8fe46f36f8a000d60752e12%

Dow Jones industrialists fell more than 1,600 points, or 7%, the S,amp;P 500 fell a similar amount. Trading resumed after 15 minutes.

The defeat came after President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Silicon Valley's main stocks and technology were also affected by the market crash. As of 7 a.m. Pacific time, shares of FAANG companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) fell 5-6 percent.

Other major Bay Area actions facing major impacts include San Ramon-based Chevron (10 percent less in early operations), San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (also 10 percent), and Intel-based Santa Clara (6 percent).

Benchmarks in Europe fell more than 7% even after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus measures.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.