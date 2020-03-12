Stock market crash from Coronavirus fears provides investment opportunities – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLcdec0df7890d5266c3621b31f87841d611% %MINIFYHTMLcdec0df7890d5266c3621b31f87841d612%

LAFAYETTE (KPIX 5) – While fears about the coronavirus outbreak have hit financial markets around the world, there are those who think that this may be a golden opportunity for those with money to invest.

Lately, the Wall Street news has been grim every morning. In the blink of an eye, the stock market lost almost 25 percent of its value. In Lafayette, Jared Solomon meets people who have lost a lot of money.

%MINIFYHTMLcdec0df7890d5266c3621b31f87841d613% %MINIFYHTMLcdec0df7890d5266c3621b31f87841d614%

"It's crazy," said Solomon. "Every morning, everything is red. It's kind of stressful. I think it's kind of … it's panic."

%MINIFYHTMLcdec0df7890d5266c3621b31f87841d615% %MINIFYHTMLcdec0df7890d5266c3621b31f87841d616%

It's panic, said St. Mary’s College finance professor Dr. Lawrence Souza; A panic made worse by the uncertainty of the pandemic.

"You have to go back to September 11 or the financial crisis to find the speed," he said. "But we have probably never seen this level of supply and demand disruption."

Dr. Souza said the shares were already overvalued and that the crisis is causing a correction that would have come anyway. And he is convinced that the damage already done will create a recession. But for how long?

"Is this 2008-2009 again? We don't think so, "said Scott Horton, president of JP King Advisors in Walnut Creek.

The firm advocates a diverse portfolio to protect clients at times like this. Horton acknowledges that people have been beaten up in their stocks, but said those with money to invest should see the market as an opportunity to get incredible deals.

"At some point, prices drop so low that people look beyond the negative news because prices are so low," Horton said.

That is especially true if people believe the outbreak will end soon enough. Horton said that China's infection rate is already declining and, surprisingly, its stock market has already recovered most of its losses.

"And so if your stock market is an indicator of what may lie ahead for ours, it was a very quick recovery," he said.

Dr. Souza believes that the severity of any recession caused by the outbreak will depend on the damage to major industries such as airlines and retailers and the government's willingness to stimulate the economy. There is no timeline for that, but a recovery cannot begin until the pandemic is under control.

The professor says that China's aggressive action to contain the virus appears to have worked well. He believes he will set a new standard for the entire world in controlling pandemics and the financial panics caused by them.