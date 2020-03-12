Steven Gerrard: Rangers-Celtic "wouldn't feel good,quot; without a crowd | Soccer news

"I don't think any manager or player wants to play a game, or even watch a game behind closed doors."





















Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is pleased that the weekend's Old Firm game takes place in front of a packed stadium as "nobody wants closed-door games."

Steven Gerrard says he is pleased that the Rangers' weekend game with Celtic has not become a closed-door affair due to the coronavirus.

Many sporting events across Europe have already been postponed or played behind closed doors due to the pandemic, but right now the Old Firm on Sunday will see a crowd at Ibrox.

And having seen his team lose 3-1 in the opening game of their last Europa League game against Bayer Leverkusen to the last 16, Gerrard believes that "it would not feel good,quot; without the fans.

"I don't think any manager or player wants to play a game, or even watch a game behind closed doors," said Gerrard.

"I watched part of the Manchester United game tonight and it just didn't feel right, but it is what it is and we do what we have to do."

"Fortunately, the game over the weekend continues with the crowd, so first things first we have to focus on a great game over the weekend."

& # 39; Not ideal situation for anyone & # 39;

However, one game that is slated to be behind closed doors is the Rangers' Europa League first leg match against Leverkusen next weekend.

And while Gerrard claims that it is not an ideal situation for anyone around the world, he maintains people's health first.

"I hope football continues, but what is important is the people, the protection and the health of the people," added Gerrard.

"You just have to keep going day by day and follow the advice of the doctors – it is not an ideal situation for anyone."

"We all have our concerns, family concerns, whether the leagues are going to continue and we look forward to seeing how much it will grow and how long it will continue."

