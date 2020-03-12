Stars React After Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

After Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson Announced that they tested positive for coronavirus, several celebrities turned to Instagram to react to the news.
"Please take care," Reese witherspoon He wrote in the comment section of the post in which Hanks shared the news.
Damn Tom! You should always be the first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That was mine! Damn! Marlon Wayans joking added. "Get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and my wife. Always my sizzle."
Twenty one, Wilmer Valderrama Y Noah Schnapp everyone left kind messages too.
"Sending love,quot;, the School of Rock the star commented
Reality stars Nick Viall Y Kyle richards so did he.
"Feeling better," The real housewives of Beverly Hills celeb wrote.
Many stars also sent good wishes through Twitter.
"Wishing you both a speedy recovery and sending much love,quot; Ellen Degeneres tweeted
"Wishing two of the world's kindest, coolest and most talented people @tomhanks & @ritawilson a speedy recovery #Coronavirus,quot; Mia Farrow additional.
"I love you @ritawilson and Tom Hanks,quot; Bradley Whitford celebrated. "Please stay strong."
Katharine McPhee He reacted to the news by tweeting that "2020 really sucks."
"NO TOM,quot; Skai Jackson tweeted
"It is as if he chose the celebrity that mattered most to us to make a point." Whitney Cummings additional.
Hanks and Wilson announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday.
"Hello friends. Rita and I are here in Australia," wrote the Oscar winner. "We felt a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we tested ourselves for the Coronavirus, and found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols to follow. We Hanks' will be examined, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require it. Not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, right? "
The actor then promised "to keep the world published and updated."
Take care of yourselves, he wrote at the end of the post. "Hanx!"
Wilson also asked his followers to "keep us in your prayers."
The couple's son, Chet Hanks, reacted to the news as well.
"How are you all?" he said in an Instagram video. "Yes, it's true. My parents contracted coronaviruses. Crazy. They're both in Australia right now because my dad was filming a movie there, but I just spoke to them on the phone. They're both fine, fine, not even sick. No They are worried about it, they are not stumbling, but they are obviously taking the necessary health precautions. But I don't think it's something to worry about too much. I appreciate everyone's concern and good wishes, but I think everything will be fine. But I appreciate it, and everyone stays safe. Lots of love. "
According to Deadline, who broke the news, the 63-year-old man Forrest Gump Star and the 63-year-old singer have been to Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmannit has no title Elvis presley movie. According to the outlet, Hanks plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film.
"We have been informed that a member of our Elvis feature film company, which is currently in pre-production on The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," Warner Bros. stated without naming names. "We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have been in direct contact with the person. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works at our productions around the world. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment. "