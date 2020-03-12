Stars React After Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

After Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson Announced that they tested positive for coronavirus, several celebrities turned to Instagram to react to the news.

"Please take care," Reese witherspoon He wrote in the comment section of the post in which Hanks shared the news.

%MINIFYHTML7b90eb713891b99f3645f7d3add0591913% %MINIFYHTML7b90eb713891b99f3645f7d3add0591914%

Damn Tom! You should always be the first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That was mine! Damn! Marlon Wayans joking added. "Get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and my wife. Always my sizzle."

%MINIFYHTML7b90eb713891b99f3645f7d3add0591915% %MINIFYHTML7b90eb713891b99f3645f7d3add0591916%

Twenty one, Wilmer Valderrama Y Noah Schnapp everyone left kind messages too.

"Sending love,quot;, the School of Rock the star commented

Reality stars Nick Viall Y Kyle richards so did he.

"Feeling better," The real housewives of Beverly Hills celeb wrote.

Many stars also sent good wishes through Twitter.

"Wishing you both a speedy recovery and sending much love,quot; Ellen Degeneres tweeted

"Wishing two of the world's kindest, coolest and most talented people @tomhanks & @ritawilson a speedy recovery #Coronavirus,quot; Mia Farrow additional.

"I love you @ritawilson and Tom Hanks,quot; Bradley Whitford celebrated. "Please stay strong."