Starbucks gathering point model is threatened by coronavirus

For millions of people, visiting Starbucks is a daily ritual. But these are extraordinary times for one of the world's most popular brands.
As the virus sickened tens of thousands of people in China, the company closed more than 2,000 stores. When he arrived in the United States, the first serious outbreak was in Washington, the home state of the coffee chain. And last Friday, Starbucks became one of the first major American companies to have an employee who tested positive for the infection.
The past few weeks have been "very challenging times for all of us," said Rossann Williams, the executive who oversees the company's 200,000 workers in the United States. "We are all learning as we go."
Starbucks has long been marketed as a social gathering place: a "third place,quot; between work and home, a symbol of normality for millions of people who buy coffee every day. Its bustling cafes are designed to build community and promote interaction between customers and baristas.
However, in recent days, that philosophy has faced the threat of a rapidly spreading pandemic that has caused anxiety in people to gather in public places and has generated shock waves in the global economy.
The cafes are now emptying as public health authorities urge people to work from home and avoid crowds. For service workers like Starbucks baristas, the threat of infection is especially severe.
To reassure the public, Starbucks has banned customers from using their own mugs and has established an intensive cleaning regimen, which requires employees to wash their hands and disinfect "high contact,quot; surfaces every half hour. Stricter protocols may be ahead if the situation worsens, Williams said, such as mandatory gloves and face masks for employees or the removal of chairs and tables. She said stores in the United States could be temporarily closed in extreme cases.
The outbreak is already affecting Starbucks results. While more than 90 percent of its stores in China have reopened, the company told investors last week that it expected sales in China this quarter to drop about 50 percent, or up to $ 430 million, from a year ago. The company said it was too early to say how the virus would affect its business outside of China. Starbucks' stock price has fallen more than 25 percent in the past month.
The cost of the virus to company workers could also be significant.
"They are the most likely to be exposed because they are in the public and they are also most likely to broadcast it again," said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Institute for Economic Policy.
They are also less likely to have health insurance or paid sick leave. "It exposes the economic inequality that already exists," said Gould.
On March 5, Starbucks temporarily closed a store near the Seattle Museum of Art after an employee tested positive for the virus. The news reached top leaders at 9 p.m. At 9 am. The next morning, the store had been thoroughly disinfected and reopened on Monday. All employees who had worked closely with the positive person were told to stay home for two weeks, with pay.
In its marketing, Starbuck has long highlighted its efforts to promote the well-being of employees, whom the company calls "partners."
Even while its stores in China were closed, Starbucks continued to pay most of its salaried workers, a group that includes many baristas, according to a recent presentation of securities.
And on Wednesday, Starbucks told its workers in the United States that it would provide up to two weeks of paid leave to any employee who was infected with the virus or who had long-term contact with a coworker or household member who tested positive. (Under its previously established policy, Starbucks allowed employees to accumulate one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked: a barista who works 23 hours a week would accumulate about five days of sickness for one year.)
Still, in interviews, Starbucks employees expressed concern that the improved security measures were at odds with the realities on the ground. While few questioned the wisdom of the new protocols, some said the policies were putting more pressure on staff who already felt overworked.
A Seattle-area employee who requested anonymity to speak frankly about the company said it was unrealistic for employees to go through the entire cleaning process every 30 minutes when the cafes were busy. An Atlanta-area worker who also declined to be named said the cleanup efforts had pushed workers away from the counter, creating longer lines and larger crowds that may have inadvertently increased the risk of contagion even when the company attempted to disable it. .
Underlying the tension at Starbucks is the company's so-called efficient personnel model, a common feature of retail and fast food businesses in which managers seek to minimize the number of workers assigned to each store, often with the help of of software that predicts customer traffic. . The goal is generally to have enough workers to cover demand, and not more, leaving little margin for error.
Like many other companies, Starbucks offers managers strict "job budgets,quot; and, over the years some have said they were disciplined for exceeding them.
"The lean model can be quite unforgiving," said Saravanan Kesavan, a retail expert at the University of North Carolina. "Store managers will have a much harder time managing absenteeism in stores that employ efficient staff compared to other stores that don't."
Ms. Williams, the Starbucks executive, said managers were free to hire staff at their stores at whatever level they thought appropriate given business trends and job budgets.
"The bonds have nothing to do with the labor they spend or invest," he said. "Store managers are 100 percent incentivized to generate revenue by making customers and partners happy."
But Starbucks workers said their managers often tried to discourage them from calling in sick or pressured them to find their own replacements if they had to miss work. Some employees said they were reluctant to stay home because of the burden it would place on coworkers and supervisors.
"No one likes to call because everyone will be understaffed," said Michelle Styczynski, a Starbucks employee at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. “The manager will sometimes be angry. Co-workers will be frustrated. "
Last year, Styczynski said, he went to work despite having a red rash on his arms. "I was scared," he said.
While Starbucks directly owns and operates most of its locations in the United States, the airport stores are operated by HMSHost, which has a licensing agreement with Starbucks.
Laura E. FitzRandolph, director of human resources at HMSHost, said in a statement that employees began to accumulate paid sick time on their first day and that the company was offering up to 14 days of additional paid leave to any employee who receives a diagnosis. of coronavirus.
The fast food and retail industries have long known that they are vulnerable to epidemics. But sometimes they have downplayed the threat.
Not long after Outbreak of SARS in 2003, the possibility of a pandemic was the first threat to its business that Starbucks listed in the "risk factors,quot; section of its 2005 annual report. However, in its most recent annual filing, the company placed the much lower pandemic risk on the list, after weakening economic conditions, changing consumer tastes, rising property costs, and natural or man-made disasters.
Across the service industry, many employees face pressure to work even when they are sick. According to the Labor Department, more than half of the people who work in hotels and in the food service do not receive paid sick leave. That's also true for about a third of workers in the retail industry.
Two McDonald & # 39; s workers said in interviews that they almost always worked when they were sick for fear of losing a paycheck. "We have no choice," said Fran Marion, a McDonald's worker in Kansas City, Missouri. "If I'm sick, cancel the call, that means I have to lose half my rent, put food on the table for my children."
In a statement, McDonald & # 39; s said it was increasing the number of hand sanitizer dispensers in its restaurants and cleaning surfaces more frequently. He also said he would pay employees at approximately 5 percent of their locations in the US. USA That the company owns for 14 days if asked to be quarantined.
And while paid leave policies vary by franchise and location, the company said it expects all workers to stay home when they are sick.
Starbucks has the same expectation, Williams said. Still, he said, he is confident that the network will remain a meeting place, despite growing anxiety about the pandemic.
"My gut tells me that when we get past this, people will want to go back to normal," he said. "I don't think anything negatively impacts third-place sacredness at Starbucks stores. It has never changed in 50 years, and I don't think it will change in the next 50 years. "
Peter Eavis contributed reporting.