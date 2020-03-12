Starbucks gathering point model is threatened by coronavirus

They are also less likely to have health insurance or paid sick leave. "It exposes the economic inequality that already exists," said Gould.

On March 5, Starbucks temporarily closed a store near the Seattle Museum of Art after an employee tested positive for the virus. The news reached top leaders at 9 p.m. At 9 am. The next morning, the store had been thoroughly disinfected and reopened on Monday. All employees who had worked closely with the positive person were told to stay home for two weeks, with pay.

In its marketing, Starbuck has long highlighted its efforts to promote the well-being of employees, whom the company calls "partners."

Even while its stores in China were closed, Starbucks continued to pay most of its salaried workers, a group that includes many baristas, according to a recent presentation of securities.

And on Wednesday, Starbucks told its workers in the United States that it would provide up to two weeks of paid leave to any employee who was infected with the virus or who had long-term contact with a coworker or household member who tested positive. (Under its previously established policy, Starbucks allowed employees to accumulate one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked: a barista who works 23 hours a week would accumulate about five days of sickness for one year.)

Still, in interviews, Starbucks employees expressed concern that the improved security measures were at odds with the realities on the ground. While few questioned the wisdom of the new protocols, some said the policies were putting more pressure on staff who already felt overworked.

A Seattle-area employee who requested anonymity to speak frankly about the company said it was unrealistic for employees to go through the entire cleaning process every 30 minutes when the cafes were busy. An Atlanta-area worker who also declined to be named said the cleanup efforts had pushed workers away from the counter, creating longer lines and larger crowds that may have inadvertently increased the risk of contagion even when the company attempted to disable it. .