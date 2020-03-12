Stanley Cup: when, how many times the best trophy in sports has not been lifted

The NHL has announced that the 2019-20 season will be suspended for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

When, or even if, the season will resume is a mystery, increasing the chance that there will be no 2020 Stanley Cup champion.

It is too early to say what will happen, but while not having a winner would be a huge turn of events, it would not be the first time that Lord Stanley & # 39; s Cup has not been awarded.

Here's a look at the other years the season didn't end with a Cup champion.

How many years has the Stanley Cup been awarded?

The Stanley Cup was first awarded in 1893 to the Montreal Amateur Athletic Association as part of the Challenger Cup. Starting in 1915, it was awarded to the winner of a series that pitted the National Hockey Association against the Pacific Coast Hockey Association.

It officially became the NHL Trophy in 1926.

Now, you may be thinking, from 1893 to 2019, that's 126 champions, but that's not the case, it's only 124.

When was the last time there was no Stanley Cup champion?

In 2004-05, the NHL was in the middle of a blockade, the Stanley Cup final was not played, and therefore the Cup was not awarded. The year before, the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in a seven-game series against the Calgary Flames; The following year, it was Carolina's hurricanes on the Edmonton Oilers in another series that came from a distance.

The 2005 postseason is not the only one in which there was no Stanley Cup champion.

What was the first year that the Stanley Cup was not awarded?

In 1919, when the world was also dealing with a pandemic, this time the Spanish Flu, the championship series between the Seattle Metropolitans and the Montreal Canadiens stopped with the series tied. Members of the Canadians had contracted the virus and defender Joe Hall died a few days later.