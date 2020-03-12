St. Paul schools to close third consecutive day amid teacher strike – Up News Info

– The St. Paul Federation of Educators is set for a third day at the picket line on Friday.

Classes were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday for 36,000 public school students and they found teachers walking through the center to educate the public about why they are not in the classroom.

“We need support teachers who speak the languages ​​of our students. We need more support for students who need our help, ”said second grade ELL teacher Camila Carroll.

The teachers union disagrees with the district over more funds for special education, bilingual services and mental health counseling, funds that district communications director Kevin Burns says are prohibitive.

“For discussions to start again, one or both parties must come up with something new and different. The goal is not to pick up where we left off. That hasn't given the results we want, "Burns said.

Facing a third day out of the classroom, the district not only provides breakfast and lunch at 24 sites, but also has seven Kid Space locations to provide safe and supervised activities and meals for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Britteney Jackson's twins are ready for Kids Space.

"It's a great thing that they're opening sites for children," Jackson said. "I really pre-registered them for Rondo school, so they will start tomorrow."

Right now, Jackson and other parents, like Andy Zelinskas, are taking their children to St. Paul Park and Recreation facilities like the Oxford Community Center.

"It is safe. There are many other children to play with, and it seems like a very supportive environment," said Zelinskas.

Park and rec is partnering with the district to provide safe learning environments for children, as adults discover how to get things back on track.

The district sent layoff notices to all potentially affected employees.

St. Paul educators will return to the negotiating table Thursday at 8 a.m. hoping to reach an agreement.

Click here for more information on the City of St. Paul's plans for the strike.