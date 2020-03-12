St. John & # 39; s, Creighton played the entire half before Big East canceled the tournament, and fans couldn't believe it

%MINIFYHTMLb5fd34338175aa64125329852623f92f11% %MINIFYHTMLb5fd34338175aa64125329852623f92f12%

Around noon, several conferences announced the cancellation of their respective college basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten rolled the ball, and the SEC, AAC, Big 12, ACC, Pac-12, and others did the same. However, the Big East, which had a game scheduled for noon between Creighton and St. John & # 39; s, continued to play its first game of the day … until halftime.

Once the game reached halftime, the conference announced that the Big East tournament had been canceled.

"After a call with our presidents and athletic directors and additional consultations with New York City, the Big East conference has canceled the rest of our men's basketball tournament with immediate effect," the conference said in a statement. "We believe that the decision is the best for our participants and fans."

While the Grand Orient certainly had plenty of time to make a decision earlier, it put itself in a rather odd place with a game starting at noon. All of the other conferences still had their tournaments scheduled to continue as planned, while the Big East had a game about to start.

Still, it was a strange sight to see players on the court playing a game, while almost all sporting events had been canceled. Fans turned to Twitter to react to the interesting option of continuing to play basketball against the coronavirus, and overall, people were shocked to see Big East play on schedule.

Big East trying to regain reputation as "toughest conference in college basketball,quot; – Tony Digs (@ToneDigz) March 12, 2020

Big Ten Tournament: canceled

Big 12 tournament: canceled

ACC tournament: canceled

AAC tournament: canceled

Pac-12 tournament: canceled Great East: pic.twitter.com/WvJcIt6woG – Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 12, 2020

Finally, the Grand Orient made the right decision.