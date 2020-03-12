Southern Italy, with weaker infrastructure, fears virus outbreak | Italy

Sicily, Italy – The generally bustling entrance hall of the Department of Agriculture, Food and Environment of the University of Catania, Sicily, is deserted.

"All academic activities are temporarily suspended," says a sign hanging on the front door.

Since three professors tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a university lecture in northern Italy on March 2, the department became one of the first in the country to cancel classes.

The teachers isolated themselves and none experienced more severe symptoms.

Weeks later, the entire country is now in a state of blockade.

Now declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, COVID-19 has so far killed 631 people and affected more than 10,000 in Italy, the worst affected country outside of China.

The virus is much more widespread in the north, but the island of Sicily in the south has 83 confirmed cases, and Catania, the second largest city after Palermo, is the most affected city with 41 positive cases.

The distance from the epicenters of the outbreak, the so-called "red zones,quot; in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, meant that locals in the south had been taking a "light approach due to the apparent geographic security of the island," according to Martina. Di Leo, 22, a communications student at the University of Catania.

"I think many young people have not yet taken this seriously enough. Some claimed that (life) is too short to quarantine and began to believe in conspiracy theories about government propaganda to create panic."

People have been buying panic in Sicily (Stefanie D & # 39; Ignoti / Al Jazeera)

Italy initially blocked the northern areas. When the draft of this plan was leaked, hundreds of young people rushed to the train stations in the middle of the night, heading south to avoid being "caught,quot; before the plan was implemented.

"That sudden night exodus could now pose a threat to the health infrastructure of the south, which is not as advanced as that which can be found in the north," Antonio Fusco, junior emergency physician at the Catania Polyclinic, one of the Only two hospitals in the region in charge of COVID-19 swab tests, he told Al Jazeera.

Fusco said it was only a matter of time before the virus spread south.

In Sicily, where the first coronavirus-related death was reported on March 11, around 19,000 people, mostly students and workers in the north with family roots in the south, have recorded their return in a online platform to track the movements of people inside and outside the region.

"The south had approximately two weeks of advantage to prepare to face the crisis," said Fusco. "The real challenge begins now."

With fewer intensive care beds and medical personnel in the region, there is a fear that the coronavirus emergency may drag the southern health system to the brink of collapse.

Fusco and a group of colleagues have launched an online financing campaign to try to overcome some of the expected financial difficulties.

"We are a community, we all need to cooperate. Despite the north-south gap, we have some (talented figures) here in the medical field who did not emigrate and will become crucial heroes during the peak of the contagion, which I hope will impact us in the next week or two. "

So far, the campaign has raised tens of thousands of euros and inspired similar fundraisers at six other general hospitals in the city.

But Di Leo, who had previously volunteered in the hospital's pediatric department, said that while it is admirable to help each other in a crisis, it is important to follow government guidelines and keep a physical distance whenever possible and not overcrowded. emergency rooms.

"After seeing the lack of accountability of people in the past few days, I am concerned about a possible scenario of human crisis here."

As part of the national closure, people in Italy can only travel across the country if their travel is essential, justified with certificates that prove medical or work reasons.

"I can bear not to go to the party for a few weeks, but being physically unable to visit my grandmother has revealed that it is the most difficult part. I am concerned about her health and her health. I have not seen her since early March as a precautionary measure. . since she's 80 years old. I miss her a lot, "Leo said.

Shoppers approach a supermarket with masks in an attempt to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus in Sicily (Stefania D & # 39; Ignoti / Al Jazeera)

Older people and people with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.

In view of the anticipated overcrowding, and with less than 500 intensive care beds across the island, sorting tents have been placed outside hospitals in Sicily.

"We have to be prepared for all the scenarios, including the ones we don't want, like choosing who is most likely to survive," Fusco said.

In Sicily, an island with more than a million people over the age of 65, the majority of the elderly live in quarantine in total isolation, far from their families and with little access to services.

This inspired Francesca Ricotta, doctor and councilor for the city of Catania, to launch an initiative that provides free shopping deliveries to the most vulnerable sectors of society.

"I thought it was necessary to attend to the most shocked and paradoxically most neglected category in these difficult times, even with simple acts of care and kindness," he told Al Jazeera.

Around a dozen supermarkets in the city of Catania have been registered.

"This is a test for our sense of humanity, and I hope that more solidarity initiatives will continue to spread throughout the country," says Ricotta.