Sooryavanshi release date will be mostly due to coronavirus

The deadly virus is also rapidly becoming a potential threat to the entertainment world. Its effect can be seen in the entertainment industry, and the first movie to take a hit will be Akshay Kumar's star, Sooryavanshi, while Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, which will be released tomorrow, will also suffer from the pandemic. In Sooryavanshi's case, reports say Akshay, Rohit Shetty, Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment, and Karan Johar have been holding meetings and the film is likely to be postponed. While Delhi's public will have to overlook it, other states will soon follow suit, experts say to protect themselves from COVID-19. Well, we hope manufacturers will find a way to get good box office numbers soon.