SoCal schools cancel in-person instruction, correct events due to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Universities and schools across Southern California have announced they will begin suspending all classes in person amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The following is a continuous list of current classroom cancellations and transition to online classes for the foreseeable future:

Universities that have canceled in-person instruction:

UCLA – We suspend all classes in person from Wednesday, March 11 to April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free until April 10.

USC – Online conferences extended until April 14 and all university sponsored events would be canceled or postponed.

UC Irvine – All exams will be administered remotely and spring term instruction will be conducted remotely. All events and meetings with more than 100 participants are canceled.

UC Santa Barbara – All Athletics Department events will be "fan-free," the university announced.

UC San Diego – All classes for the spring term will be delivered to students remotely.

Cal State Long Beach – Cancellation of classroom classes and transition to online classes from March 12 to 17.

San Diego State University – Transition to online instruction.

Transition to online instruction. Loyola Marymount University – Classes will meet online between March 16 and March 31.

– Classes will meet online between March 16 and March 31. Pepperdine University – Cancellation of classroom classes and transition to online classes.

Cal Northridge State University – Transition to online courses.

Chapman University – Transition to online courses.

Cal Fullerton State University – Will go to online courses until April 26.

Long Beach City University – You will go to online courses from March 12 to April 12.

– You will go to online courses from March 12 to April 12. Cal Poly Pomona – You will suspend classes in person from March 13 to 17 and then move on to online classes from March 18 to 27. All events with more than 100 participants will be canceled from May 12 to 31.

Other schools and districts that have canceled in-person instruction:

Harvard-Westlake School – You will suspend all classes in person and switch to online classes starting next week after a parent of one of the students was tested for coronavirus.

Murrieta Valley High School – Temporarily closed after an employee who traveled to a country with a known outbreak became ill.

– Temporarily closed after an employee who traveled to a country with a known outbreak became ill. Providence High School – Students stayed home on Monday and take their classes using an online learning program.

Schools and districts that have made changes to events:

LAUSD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has directed all school principals to cancel or postpone all large meetings, assemblies, and school open days and all school trips to public places where there is exposure to crowds. All sporting events may continue, but without spectators. The district previously declared a state of emergency.

For a list of other Southern California events that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.