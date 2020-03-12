SoCal events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide, including dozens in Southern California, many organizers have decided to cancel or postpone events across the southern United States. Many sporting events will also be played on empty arenas, with no fans allowed.

Between January and March, more than 20,000 scheduled music events have been canceled or postponed in China and Hong Kong, according to Billboard.

In southern California, new reports of canceled events aimed at attracting large crowds were announced almost every day.

See a continuous list of major canceled or postponed events below.

2020 canceled or affected sporting events:

March 11th: The NBA announces it will suspend its season, effective after Wednesday night's games, after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

March 11th: The NCAA announces that all men's and women's tournament games will be conducted without fans.

March 10th: All Big West Tournament men's and women's basketball games to be played in Anaheim and Long Beach from March 10-14 will have no spectators. The games are played at the Honda Center in Anaheim and Walter Pyramid on the Long Beach State University campus.

Events canceled or postponed 2020:

March 11th: The Paley Center announces that it will postpone its exclusive PaleyFest LA event, which was scheduled to begin on March 13. The Paley Center said it was exploring options to reschedule the festival and that all ticket purchases would be honored for the new days.

March 11th: The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces that all productions, performances, public gatherings and educational programs until March 31 have been canceled or postponed, including "Romantics Anonymous,quot;, "Emil and the Detectives,quot; and Johnny's full concert Gandelsman Bach Cello Suites on violin. . No new dates were immediately announced.

March 11th: Organizers cancel the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), scheduled for June at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In 2017, the world's largest tech show brought more than 68,000 people to the city and generated more than $ 75 million, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

March 10th: Goldenvoice announces the postponement of Coachella and Stagecoach until October 2020. The festival was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and 16. It will now take place on the weekends of October 9 and 16. The Country Stagecoach The music festival moved to the weekend of October 23.

March 10th: RuPaul's DragPa LA announces that it will cancel its May event at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will return to town in 2021. The event said it was working with Eventbrite to issue refunds for existing DragCon LA ticket holders for the next 7 days.

March 10th: The Los Angeles Times postpones the 25th Book Festival for the weekend of October 3 and 4 on the USC campus. The 4th Food Bowl, previously scheduled for May, will also move to fall, awaiting an official date.

March 10th: Sony Pictures anticipates the release date in the United States for the Peter Rabbit sequel "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,quot; from April 3 to August 7.

March 9: Rock band Pearl Jam postpones part of their 2020 Gigaton tour to be performed in Los Angeles and San Diego.

March 8: The 2020 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, scheduled to start on Monday, was canceled on Sunday.

February 25: Korea Times Music Festival scheduled for April 25, in the postponed Hollywood Bowl. Artists who had been scheduled to perform at the festival included comedian Kim Young-cheol, singer and songwriter Ha Sung-woon, and K-pop group Momoland.

For a list of Southern California universities and schools that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.