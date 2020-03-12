Small businesses are feeling the effects of coronavirus anxiety (COVID-19) – Up News Info

EXCELSIOR, Minnesota (Up News Info) – The Excelsior center is surrounded by small family businesses. It is a big part of the charm of the city that helps attract customers.

"We are a specialty running store," said Pete Miller, the owner of The Lakes Running Store.

But Miller says competing with online retail is becoming difficult. It's about to get a lot more difficult as COVID -19 makes more people spend more time at home and on the Internet.

"Some customers choose to stay home and delay purchases that are absolutely necessary for them," said Miller.

Meanwhile, along canceled St. Paul's Seventh Street, Wild Games will keep patrons out of bars, restaurants, and shops.

"It is definitely affecting small businesses, people are scared," said Manny Hall, a business owner.

Manny Hall opened his dream of a salon and a shoe store last April.

"You come here and you're going to get a great haircut and sneakers," said Hall.

But Hall needs constant traffic to stay in business.

"It is going to affect us a lot because a lot of traffic goes to the NHL games, they see basketball, they have already canceled the season, so it will affect everyone financially." People are scared, "said Hall.

And that explains why Pete Miller got creative. He realizes that if customers don't come to him, he's offering online orders with free local delivery.

"It is important for people to come into the store to get fit, but if that doesn't happen, we will do everything we can to make it work for them," Miller said.

Pandemics come and go: local companies pray that they do not fade too.