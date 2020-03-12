Slack agrees to pay contractors during shutdown after fired barista protest

%MINIFYHTMLd13edc0213c54910524a4b2caf3bd84611% %MINIFYHTMLd13edc0213c54910524a4b2caf3bd84612%

Slack says he will continue to pay contractors while their offices are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes after five baristas, who learned last week that they were being fired, wrote a letter to the company that they intended to make public on Friday morning. The letter demanded three months of payment and medical attention.

"It is hard to overstate how dangerous it is to lose both our wages and our medical care during a pandemic that is rapidly spiraling out of control," the former employees wrote.

Many large technology companies have proactively offered to continue paying contractors or employees who cannot return to work due to closings. Slack had not publicly made the same commitment until now, leaving some of his workers concerned that they would not have financial and insurance support during a health crisis.

Slack now says he will continue to pay contractors "according to normal hours,quot; as long as his homework period is in effect. "We recognize that this is a difficult time and we want to protect your health without risking your livelihood," a Slack spokesman said in a statement.

The baristas will also receive the three months of pay and medical care they requested, although they are still being laid off, at least for now. A spokesperson says they will eventually be offered full-time positions, although they currently do not have a timeline.

Slack says the barista layoffs are not related to the closing of the office. The baristas are employees of a staffing agency hired by Slack, and Slack says he has already contacted the company and made plans to terminate the baristas' employment this month before the shutdown occurred. The spokesman said Slack planned to launch a "supplier management program,quot; through which he will offer full-time positions.

Many large tech companies have announced plans to pay workers by contract and concert.

Stewart Butterfield, CEO of Slack, has since instructed the company to "expedite,quot; the launch of this program and "provide all baristas with the opportunity for full-time employment in launching our supplier management program and guarantee wages and access to medical care until that time, "according to the spokesperson.

All the baristas had been at Slack for a year or more and were told The edge they felt they were part of the company, even though technically they had a different employer. They said they interviewed on Slack and were encouraged to refer to other employees as coworkers.

"I loved working there. It's been one of my favorite jobs I've ever had, and from day one I was told it was like everyone who works there, "Cara Bergman, a barista who has been with Slack for almost three years, said in a statement. Phone call .

Several tech giants have already announced plans to pay workers whose jobs are disappearing due to the closure of offices and services. Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple said they would continue to support hourly workers, such as food service employees and security personnel, where services were suspended due to the coronavirus. Instacart, DoorDash and Postmates have also announced plans to support workers who are unable to work due to the virus.

Starting this week, Slack largely closed its offices until the end of the month, encouraging all employees to work from home and completely closing some locations. Butterfield said in a tweet that, starting Monday, Slack began to adjust to "our new (temporary) existence as a totally remote company."

"Most important to us is the health of our employees, customers, and the community at large," Butterfield wrote.