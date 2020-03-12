Should the NFL delay free agency 2020 due to a coronavirus pandemic?

A week ago, the delay in player voting on a collective bargaining agreement proposed by the NFL team's owner was complicating the start of 2020 free agency and how the teams would approach the league's new year.

Now, a global pandemic is complicating the start of 2020 free agency and how teams will approach the league's new year.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak that has nearly closed the sports world domestically and internationally, NFL teams "are discussing closing their training facilities," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who also notes in that case "that it would be a challenge at best to start the league's new year next week, when the buildings are closed and the most pressing issues facing their communities and this country. "

However, the NFL reportedly has no plans to change the start of the league year to 2020. The period of legal manipulation for future free agents to speak to teams is slated to begin Monday, March 16, with the official start of 2020 for free. The agency will begin two days later on March 18.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio argued Wednesday "the NFL should delay free agency for a month and then reevaluate. "Given the context of the impact the coronavirus has had on other sports, including suspending the NBA from its current season and canceling college basketball tournaments, among other quick measures, the NFL delayed the start of the 2020 league year should not be considered inconceivable.

Yes, transactions in the league's new year can be negotiated and completed electronically and / or by phone in the normal way in 2020, but it is unknown how the coronavirus pandemic will have affected NFL operations by the time Wednesday arrives. .

On a less important note more directly related to soccer, the extra time before the start of the league year could be advantageous for NFL teams that have been forced to operate in a state of limbo with the state of CBA unknown. Because players voting for the proposed CBA ends Saturday night, the NFL has already changed the deadline for teams to grant franchises to players back to Monday, almost a full week after their original date and the same day the period of legal manipulation begins.

Agents and teams very anxious in the league. Looking for guidance, clarity and answers. Critical decisions are looming.

Pro Days? Local team combines? Low season programs? Drought? Team visits? – Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 12, 2020

According to NFL Media, the league office was expected to inform teams later Thursday of "guidance on how to proceed"Several teams, including the Redskins, Giants, Jets and Buccaneers, have suspended the trips of coaches and scouts who would otherwise be on the road reviewing draft prospects.

Also according to NFL Media, the league "has told all staff except critical operating personnel Work from home until further notice starting tomorrow, & # 39; as a precaution and with the health and safety of our communities as our top priority & # 39; ".

Another factor in question is how the NFL will handle the NFL Draft, currently slated to take place in Las Vegas on April 23-25. The event over the years has become more than just a show made for television, with significant fan attendance now a factor. The number of people in the draft would obviously be a problem during a pandemic.

"The league office, the Players Association (NFL) and the city and state are working together," Raiders owner Mark Davis told the Dallas Morning News. "They are making a moderate decision. Health and safety will always be number 1."