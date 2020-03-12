Shania Twain explains how her son helped her through her divorce

It has been about a decade since Shania Twain divorce ended Robert "Mutt,quot; Lange.
In the Thursday episode of Kelly Clarkson's show, the 54-year-old singer looked back at the separation and how her son, Eja, helped her get through it.
"(With) parenthood, you have to be selfless … But what helps is that you're not always so self-centered," Twain explained. "You're like, 'No, I'm a mother. I'm going to do my best. I'm committed to this,' and that's very healthy, I don't mean distraction, but concern. You love and enjoy, and you give your life pleasure in that sense, of course. So it wasn't always about me all the time, and that was very, very helpful. "
The five-time Grammy winner shared a quote with her fans: "You have to live to survive to tell the story, so the hunter doesn't get glory."
"Whatever has hit you or is challenging you or weighing you down, you can't let it win," said Twain. "You have to survive, and then it is very important to tell the story, share the story. So, you have to survive to tell the story, and I think it is a great motto when you really just want to give up."
Twain and Lange announced their separation in 2008 after 14 years of marriage. They then finalized their divorce in 2010. The breakup came after reports spread that Lange had allegedly had an affair with Twain's friend. Marie-Anne Thiébaud. When asked what he would say to Thiébaud during a 2015 episode of See what happens live with Andy CohenTwain said, "I wish I had never met you."
Twain married Thiébaud's ex-husband Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011. Then he released his album, Now, in 2017.
"I needed to do something that was really super independent musically and creatively, and, you know, a song like & # 39; Life & # 39; s About to Get Good & # 39 ;, it's all about optimism and we look forward to what comes next." said. "It was all a reminder that, you know, I can do this on my own. After the divorce, it's a series of many things, and you have to find and rediscover your independence. So this was an exercise in independence." It was great therapy. And also, because my ex-husband was my producer and my co-writer. So, it was this huge … every element of my life: parenting, songwriting, record recording, association, all of that … Now I was alone in all of that … And I had lost my voice. I had to start again with my voice. "
Twain said he "contracted Lyme disease at the end of the Up! Tour." In the early 2000s, her "vocal cord nerves were damaged," leading to open throat surgery.
"I just felt like I had to start from scratch on so many levels," he said. "But the voice has been an experience of real triumph. Everything has been, love has been, parenting has been an absolute joy and my career. I'm just living my best life right now."
