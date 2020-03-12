Shania Twain explains how her son helped her through her divorce

It has been about a decade since Shania Twain divorce ended Robert "Mutt,quot; Lange.

In the Thursday episode of Kelly Clarkson's show, the 54-year-old singer looked back at the separation and how her son, Eja, helped her get through it.

"(With) parenthood, you have to be selfless … But what helps is that you're not always so self-centered," Twain explained. "You're like, 'No, I'm a mother. I'm going to do my best. I'm committed to this,' and that's very healthy, I don't mean distraction, but concern. You love and enjoy, and you give your life pleasure in that sense, of course. So it wasn't always about me all the time, and that was very, very helpful. "

The five-time Grammy winner shared a quote with her fans: "You have to live to survive to tell the story, so the hunter doesn't get glory."

"Whatever has hit you or is challenging you or weighing you down, you can't let it win," said Twain. "You have to survive, and then it is very important to tell the story, share the story. So, you have to survive to tell the story, and I think it is a great motto when you really just want to give up."