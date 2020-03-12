See details of the Jordan Fisher spill on his adorable proposal

It is a proposal straight out of a romantic comedy, which is quite suitable for one of the stars of To all the P.S. I still love you!

The present day, Jordan Fisher stopped by Morning pop to talk about her latest music video, "Contact," working on the Netflix romance movie and her own romance story.

The actor remembered a bit of his part in To all the boys that I loved beforeThe sequel, in which he plays the possible love interest of John Ambrose in front of Lana Condor, whom he described as "a beautiful and beautiful person to work with."

Speaking of beautiful? Fisher got engaged to his fiancee, Ellie woods, at the beginning of last year, and the story of how they met and their proposal is too cute!

Fisher revealed that he and Woods knew each other when they were 9 and 13 years old and "grew up as best friends." After not seeing each other for a few years, they reconnected when Fisher was running. Hamilton.

"We had dinner and we kept dining, and I finally convinced her to be my wife," he said.