A second member of the Utah Jazz from National Basketball A, Donovan Mitchell, has it was positive for the coronavirus.

The team confirmed Thursday morning that a second Jazz player had tested positive for the virus, but did not identify the player. The All-Star guard then confirmed the report on social media.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive Wednesday, and his diagnosis led the United States-based NBA to choose to suspend his season indefinitely.

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been sloppy in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive."

Gobert, 27, was seen playing the microphone of every reporter parked on the podium at the end of a media session on Monday that addressed, in part, the coronavirus. His action was perceived to be a joke.

Mitchell addressed her situation on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone who has been communicating since hearing the news about my positive test," he wrote.

"We are learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hope that people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well-being of those around them."

"I thank the Oklahoma authorities who were helpful with the evaluation process and all the Utah Jazz members who have been so supportive. I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help. "

The Jazz said team members are working closely with federal and state officials in Oklahoma and Utah "to monitor their health and determine the best way forward."

Mitchell, 23, leads the Jazz in scoring with 24.2 points per game. He's averaging 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 63 games.

Utah players and staff remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of all coronavirus tests.

All franchise members who traveled on the team's statute were required to undergo a cheek swab to evaluate COVID-19 after Gobert tested positive. The Jazz originally thought Gobert had the flu, and was listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which was canceled.

The NBA told teams that have played the Jazz in the past 10 days that they should quarantine themselves. Utah's opponents since March 2 were the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics, the Detroit Pistons, and the Toronto Raptors.