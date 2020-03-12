Schitt & # 39; s Creek will end with a one-hour special documentary

Schitt & # 39; s Creek it's not just saying goodbye with a simple series finale.

Perhaps in an effort to brighten all of our spirits in these dark times, Pop announced this morning that Schitt & # 39; s CreekThe final episode will be followed by a one-hour special documentary titled, Kind regards, Kind regards: Farewell to Schitt & # 39; s Creek.

%MINIFYHTML889a0593e946ba6bce115cbd00b7917313% %MINIFYHTML889a0593e946ba6bce115cbd00b7917314%

It is described as an "intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series," an extra hour to spend time crying and at the same time see "never-before-seen images of wardrobe accessories, emotional reading from the final table, tapes of audition and more. " The special will also include interviews with famous fans, including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny weir, and more.

%MINIFYHTML889a0593e946ba6bce115cbd00b7917315% %MINIFYHTML889a0593e946ba6bce115cbd00b7917316%

And if you think it's going to be a fun hour and hahaha, the first look Pop gave you might break you.