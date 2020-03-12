Schitt & # 39; s Creek will end with a one-hour special documentary

Schitt & # 39; s Creek it's not just saying goodbye with a simple series finale.
Perhaps in an effort to brighten all of our spirits in these dark times, Pop announced this morning that Schitt & # 39; s CreekThe final episode will be followed by a one-hour special documentary titled, Kind regards, Kind regards: Farewell to Schitt & # 39; s Creek.
It is described as an "intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series," an extra hour to spend time crying and at the same time see "never-before-seen images of wardrobe accessories, emotional reading from the final table, tapes of audition and more. " The special will also include interviews with famous fans, including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny weir, and more.
And if you think it's going to be a fun hour and hahaha, the first look Pop gave you might break you.
We weren't ready to relive that Alexis / Ted breakup scene! And we were definitely not ready to see the rest of the cast crying while watching it in real time!
"As we celebrate the end of Schitt & # 39; s Creek We couldn't do it without creating a special television moment to send this landmark series to the top, "Pop TV President Brad Schwartz said in a statement." This must-see behind the scenes document is the perfect way to honor a series that has had an impact on so many people's lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time. "
The end of the series Schitt & # 39; s Creek will air simultaneously on Pop, Comedy Central, and Logo on April 7 at 8 p.m. The special documentary will immediately follow at 8:30 p.m.