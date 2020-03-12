San Francisco city public schools to close for three weeks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco education officials announced Thursday that all city public schools will be suspended for three weeks beginning March 16 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews made the announcement saying officials were "taking the time to prepare their school communities for the likelihood of a protracted COVID-19 epidemic."

Matthews said the recess would begin March 16 and last for three weeks until April 6.

"This is not the usual thing," he said. "We are likely to see many more cases of COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months. This will require a sustained and measured response."

According to Matthews, during the break, teachers and administrators will receive training "on how to run schools during this epidemic." The training will include the practice of more universal precautions and increased practices of social isolation.

"An informed community is a safer community," he said.

During the extended recess, all school sites will be closed and completely clean, child care programs will be closed, and other student-related activities will be canceled.

Matthews had warned parents there could be such a drastic step after the district announced Wednesday night that it would immediately close Lakeshore Elementary School after learning from the Department of Public Health that four students at the school and some of their Family members reported respiratory illness.

School Board President Mark Sanchez characterized sick students as having symptoms similar to pneumonia, likely the result of the coronavirus.

Matthews said the decision to close the schools was a change of strategy.

"We have been in a reactive mode: school-by-school closings are reactive," he said. “We, the board, the staff decided to be preventive. We know we need time to prepare for this new world we are in now. ”