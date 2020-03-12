Samsung is working on a mysterious new display for smartphones – BGR

The main smartphone launches that Samsung is yet to come this year include the Galaxy Note 20, and some colors have recently emerged suggesting the type of design Samsung is likely to give the phone.

Meanwhile, the electronics giant has apparently been working on a mysterious new type of smartphone display technology, one for which it has just filed a trademark application. It is unclear what the technology will consist of, as the presentation essentially describes it as a screen for a smartphone without revealing anything else.

The new display may appear in Note 20, but there's also a chance that it is intended for some of Samsung's more experimental smartphone designs, such as the extendable display phones the company has been experimenting with.

One of the things that Samsung does as well as anyone, okay, better than most of the rest, is making gorgeous front-line smartphone displays. In 2008, Samsung introduced the first AMOLED display, which followed with other refinements to display technology such as the Super AMOLED display and Dynamic AMOLED displays. The latter has been an accessory to the S10, in addition to appearing on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip, which depend on this type of screen.

In the meantime, it should come as no surprise that Samsung continues to push the limits of its smartphone viewing experience, and in fact, the consumer electronics giant seems to be working on an entirely new type of display, though it seems to be keeping the details secretly right now.

Samsung Electronics earlier this month (March 6, to be exact) filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for something called "Samsung PIFF." The mark has also been included in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) database. The app classifies the trademark into Class 9 and says next to nothing about what it refers to, except for this short description: "Smartphone Screen,quot;.

This presentation was discovered by the Dutch technology news blog LetsGoDigital, which speculates that since it is Samsung Electronics that filed this application (and not Samsung Display), it is almost certainly intended to be a new type of smartphone display, perhaps even the new Galaxy Note 20 that is wait in a few months.

Of course, it's also possible that this is a new type of display designed for, for lack of a better word, weirder smartphone designs we've seen Samsung experiment with, such as phones that come with extendable displays (Samsung, for Of course, it's also up front when it comes to folding smartphone designs.) As a reminder, Samsung showed off a trial version of one of those smartphones during CES 2020, though only a small group of attendees were allowed to take a look at it.

