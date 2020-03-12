Safaree appears to support an idea that Bill Gates predicted or planned the coronavirus. Watch this video

Safaree has been very suspicious about the coronavirus issue. The other day he said he is pretty sure the government has something to do with it.

‘I don't trust the government. They have something to do with it. They should have prevented certain flights from entering the United States since December. Go throw Innah yuh mumma Trump‼ ️ ’he said.

Now, he seems to support an idea that affirms the fact that Bill Gates was the one who predicted or planned the entire global tragedy.

Just watch the video the man posted on his social media account.

Tr .. billions at war but nothing in the event of an epidemic‼ ️ ’Safaree captioned the video.

Someone said: corona The coronavirus was planned for years. The Chinese have been wearing masks since 2017. "

Another follower posted this: ‘He was telling the truth. Invest a lot of money in research. He definitely knew the facts and wanted to expose it. Not many billionaires invest in science. "

One person said that sa @safaree is correct with this video. In fact, Bill Gates warned the president before he cut funding for pandemics in 2018. Scientists have even said that one awaits us in the 21st century. "

Another follower believes that "Bill Gates is on the agenda to depopulate the world … he has been shamelessly pushing."

Someone else said: sa @safaree is also right about how we are not prepared for this pandemic or other public health emergencies. And especially if you are not in a major city; or in a more conservative state, it is more marked. He is not trying to scare you, but there is an old Jamaican saying: "Unnu hey, you must feel." That is, if you do not listen to the warnings, you will feel the consequences. Thanks for posting this to your audience. "

