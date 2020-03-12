Ryanair Chase: Min stops Saint Calvados to win the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 | Racing News

Min resisted Saint Calvados' belated challenge to win the Ryanair Chase, one of two feature contests at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Unlike Willie Mullins' stable partner Melie, so close to a much-deserved Cheltenham win at Marsh Chase earlier, Min (2/1) finally ended up with a Festival trick after finishing second on two of his previous visits.

Min came to the front after four hurdles, with last year's winner Frodon paying a slow jump as he left the lead in midfield – he could never recover and had to settle for a well-defeated fourth.

Paul Townend found a charming rhythm from the start, but, entering directly into the house, he faced serious challenges from the favorite A Plus Tard (7/4) and the strange Saint Calvados (16/1).

It would be the last one to mount the most serious challenge, reaching inside to close Min when they reached the final fence.

But San Calvados hit him hard and he was unable to regain the ground he lost, going down a long neck on the line below Gavin Sheehan.

"It has been a super horse for us and it is great that he had his day here," Mullins said of the winner.

"We used the wrong tactics on him in the Champion Chase last year and it didn't work. He likes being there, Paul let him do that and here he is again in the top table."

"I was very worried when San Calvados showed up. It seems like we opened the door a lot this week! I worried a lot, but he made a lovely jump at the end and left him in bed. He still had a little left in the tank.

"I wonder if he just made that trip, is that the extent of his endurance? I think he could go back two miles, but this seems to be his optimum.

"It is important to have winners here, but the horses are running well. We are just not getting the touch of the green."

"Melon hit a nose in the first one and Faugheen ran very well. Everyone runs well, so we just keep our fingers crossed for better luck for the rest of the day and tomorrow."