Rudy Gobert gave Jazz reporters 'low-risk exposure' to the coronavirus when he touched his microphones

%MINIFYHTMLb11a44c236e5b793d51797339b13782611% %MINIFYHTMLb11a44c236e5b793d51797339b13782612%

Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to multiple reports .

%MINIFYHTMLb11a44c236e5b793d51797339b13782613% %MINIFYHTMLb11a44c236e5b793d51797339b13782614%

The NBA and Jazz in their statements did not identify Gobert as the player who tested positive, but did mention that a Utah player has the virus. The team's statement says in part: "This morning, a Utah Jazz player tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. However, the individual's symptoms decreased over the course of today, As a precautionary measure and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical personnel and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to evaluate COVID-19. A preliminary positive result returned just before the start of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. "

%MINIFYHTMLb11a44c236e5b793d51797339b13782615% %MINIFYHTMLb11a44c236e5b793d51797339b13782616%

Gobert was listed as questionable with illness in Wednesday night's game against the Thunder and was later listed as off.

MORE: Why the Suspended NBA Season and What's Next?

A few days before testing positive for the disease, Gobert, during a pre-game interview session, jokingly touched the journalists' microphones in front of him. Reporter Andy Larsen, who covers Jazz for the Salt Lake Tribune, said of the incident : "I actually took it as a media support measure. They told us to stay 6 to 8 feet away from them assuming we could infect a player. I thought it was Rudy moving his nose at the gap between us .

"It was obviously reckless, but heck, almost everyone I know has made a remote joke of the coronavirus sometime this week."

Rudy Gobert is questionable with an illness two days after making "a point to play each microphone and tape recorder in front of him,quot; pic.twitter.com/rqhMUc4ens – Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) March 11, 2020

A video of Gobert playing the microphones appeared later on Wednesday night.

There was an obvious concern that if Gobert had been infected with the virus at the time, he could pass it on to journalists. Ben Anderson, who covers Jazz for KSL Sports, contacted the Utah Department of Health to determine if he and other reporters were at risk.

Through the Utah Department of Health:

"We have had many questions from members of the media about the risk of COVID-19 due to contact with Mr. Rudy Gobert, and specifically, during the press conference on Monday, March 9, 2020. Close contact is defined as within 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case, for minutes or more. In this particular case, public contact considers close contact to be an individual or 1: 1 interview with Mr. Gobert or to shake hands by colliding with Mr. Gobert the incident where Mr. Gobert briefly touched the microphones after the press conference on Monday to be a low-risk exposure. "

If the reporters did not have close contact with Gobert, as defined above, the Utah Department of Health added, "they do not need to stay home or be under active surveillance by public health." But they do suggest "limiting the spread of any disease,quot; to stay home if they start to feel any symptoms. However, if a journalist had close contact, he or she must be quarantined at home for the next 14 days.

MORE: Track Coronavirus Cancellations in Sports

The Jazz said the player with the disease (Gobert) is "currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City." Jazz teammate Emmanuel Mudiay was also on the injury-with-illness report, but no reports have indicated he also has coronavirus.

As a result of Gobert's positive test, Utah's game against Oklahoma City was postponed, and was suspended for the entire NBA season.