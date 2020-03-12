Rose McGowan reacts to Weinstein's 23-year sentence: & # 39; Let Be Be Be Free & # 39;

Actress Rose McGowan, one of the many alleged victims of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, has spoken after the announcement of her sentence of 23 years in prison.

"Let's be free," he tweeted.

McGowan sued Weinstein last year, alleging that he and his lawyers conspired to suppress his claims that Weinstein raped her in 1997. According to McGowan, the assault took place at the Sundance Film Festival.

Weinstein's civil lawyer, Phyllis Kupferstein, issued a statement to the news outlet, refuting his allegations.

"Once and for all, Rose McGowan will be shown to be what she is: an advertising seeker looking for money," the statement said. "From the moment he sought a payment of $ 6 million in exchange for not making these unfounded allegations, which we rejected at the time, we knew that he was waiting for an opportune moment like this to begin his lawsuit. We will demonstrate that this case has no legal merit. "