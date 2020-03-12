Home Entertainment Rose McGowan reacts to Weinstein's 23-year sentence: & # 39; Let Be...

Rose McGowan reacts to Weinstein's 23-year sentence: & # 39; Let Be Be Be Free & # 39;

Actress Rose McGowan, one of the many alleged victims of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, has spoken after the announcement of her sentence of 23 years in prison.

"Let's be free," he tweeted.

