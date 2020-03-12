Rose McGowan reacts to her rapist Harvey Weinstein's sentence of 23 years in prison

%MINIFYHTMLc85065715d52771cc428b9404a10277111% %MINIFYHTMLc85065715d52771cc428b9404a10277112%

It has been over two years since Rose McGowan accused the dishonored filmmaker of rape and now that she heard about his sentence, she can finally breathe a sigh of relief. That said, the star couldn't help but get excited in response to Harvey Weinstein being sentenced to no less than 23 years behind bars for his crimes.

The actress turned to social media to tweet: "Let's be free,quot; the same day Weinstein's punishment was revealed.

It's safe to say he had been waiting for a long time today!

After all, she publicly accused the man of sexually assaulting her in 1997, after a screening of the movie Going All the Way at the Sundance Film Festival.

That means it happened more than two decades ago, during which time he has eagerly waited for justice to prevail.

In her 2018 anything goes titled Brave, Rose wrote about the attack, recalling that ‘I felt very dirty. I had been so violated and sad to the core of my being. "

Furthermore, she named Weinstein as "the Monster,quot; in her memoirs.

Rose was not the only one to react to the news online!

In fact, a host of famous celebrities turned to their personal accounts to celebrate their sentencing.

For example, another accuser, Asia Argento, wrote on IG: ‘Justice at last. LOOKING FORWARD TO THE LOS ANGELES TEST: 23 years in prison. thanks to all the brave women who are helping to change the world. "

Others who wrote similar posts about the good news are Megyn Kelly, Mia Sorvino, Jameela Jamil, and more!

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who played a major role in uncovering allegations of sexual abuse against the filmmaker, also spoke after the verdict, saying that: 'Many of the news underscore how difficult it really is to hold rich and connected people accountable. . Today the real power of speaking people is demonstrated, from a position of much less power, at great personal risk. Weinstein's phrase reminds us all of the importance of these sources and of the leaders of the news organizations that refused to kill the story. "



