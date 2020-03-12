Rory McIlroy Players Championship defense: will the 2019 parallels give you confidence? The | Golf news







Rory McIlroy comes to TPC Sawgrass with the goal of becoming the first player to successfully defend the title of The Players Championship, and if there is anything going for it, it is the similarities between his results in early 2019 and this year.

So far this year, the Northern Irishman has finished in the top five in the Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Invitational, WGC-Mexico Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, extending his top 5 record to seven consecutive tournaments.

In 2019 he played in the same four tournaments as well as the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and among those five he only finished out of the top five at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he finished sixth.

That start in 2019 paved the way for his Players Championship title – can he continue those parallels and lift the trophy once again?

No player has successfully defended the Players Championship. Can Rory McIlroy become the first this week?

This is how its start of 2020 unfolded …

Farmers Insurance Open, Week 4 (S3)

McIlroy started strong by shooting 67 in his first round of the year, but was six shots worse the next day to enter the weekend four fewer.

However, a 67 with fewer than five in the third round left him with nine fewer, just three shots from leader Jon Rahm and with the chance of winning it.

McIlroy had a terrible start to the final round when he pitched three of the first four, though he launched a revival when he followed a birdie in the fifth with a 20-foot putt for the eagle in the sixth, and went back inside two of the leaders with birdies at eight nine.

But his challenge failed again with a three-putt bogey on 11 and another bogey on 15, which effectively left him too much ground to make up for as he finished tied for third with 12 under, three strokes from winner Marc Leishman.

The Genesis Invitational, Week 7 (S5)

Nine of the world's top 10 are listed at Riviera Country Club, and McIlroy was tied with Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott for the lead in the final round.

McIlroy lost ground early on the final day with a triple three-putt bogey on the fifth, and dropped another shot on the sixth par 3.

The world No. 1 had tried a slightly longer putter during the tournament, and while he didn't click for it, he closed out a frustrating final day by rolling a 20-footer in the last to finish eight below and claim his fifth consecutive Top 5 worldwide.

WGC – Mexican Championship, Week 8 (5)

McIlroy returned to using the flat stick he used during 2019 for the World Golf Championship of the year, and immediately saw the benefits by posting a six-under-65 at the Chapultepec Golf Club, giving him a two-stroke lead after the opening round.

He then produced a late fight to stay in contention after the second as he mixed five birdies with two bogeys in a round of 68.

McIlroy managed to rank within one of the leaders in the final round when he birdied three of the first six holes despite not being on top of his game, but he did not score another birdie until the 16th in a 68 that earned him the fifth over 14 under par.

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Week 10 (S5)

The world number 1 took advantage of the calm morning conditions to post a six under 66 and set the clubhouse goal in the first round at Bay Hill. McIlroy bounced back from a slow start to catch an eagle and five birdies, and the 30-year-old remained in first place until the late Matt Every posted a ghost-free 65 to move to a one-shot lead.

McIlroy missed a 10-foot foot to shoot a shot on the second hole of his second round and then had a three-putt bogey in the seventh before taking three hits to go right on the eighth way into the eighth. a double bogey six when he turned 73.

McIlroy then found himself two shots from the leader after a third round of testing that saw a single player shoot below par.

And he was tied for the lead in the final round with five fewer when he birdied in the fourth, but a double bogey seven in the sixth and a double bogey six in the ninth destroyed his chances of victory as he finally finished four behind Tyrrell Hatton. .

"I think two bad shots and two loose shots cost me today," McIlroy said later.

"I've had opportunities and I wish I had converted one of them in the past few weeks, but I'm still in good shape. I'm playing good golf. And I hope that if I keep putting myself in those positions, it's only a matter of time."

