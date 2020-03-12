Rory McIlroy Asks PGA Tour Players To Be Tested For Coronavirus | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML609118e6237a2b10120a00c95fc1033011% %MINIFYHTML609118e6237a2b10120a00c95fc1033012%

"In order for us to continue playing on the Tour, all the players and people involved must be tested and make sure no one has it."





Rory McIlroy urged the PGA Tour to "shut it down,quot; if any player or caddy tests positive for coronavirus, as the pandemic overshadowed the inaugural round of The Players Championship.

McIlroy overlooked an erratic start in defending his title at TPC Sawgrass after birdying in the final three holes to save a level 72 that left him nine shots behind Hideki Matsuyama, and the world number 1 called all players and caddies to be tested for the virus.

McIlroy needed birdies in the last three holes to save a 72

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced Thursday that the remaining three rounds of the main event would be played without spectators, a policy that will also apply to the next four tournaments, and the decision was not a surprise to McIlroy.

But the 30-year-old hopes that the Tour will follow players like the NBA and MLS and announce a season ban in the event any testing on players, caddies or backroom staff turns out positive for COVID-19.

Spectator ban while The Players continues TPC Sawgrass will be closed to viewers starting Friday, and the fan ban remains in effect for weeks.

When asked what should be done if a player contracts the virus, McIlroy said, "We need to turn it off then. More than anything else, everyone needs to be tested."

"I saw that obviously there are commercial labs that are now testing at a certain capacity, I guess, but I think that in order for us to continue playing on the Tour, all the players and people involved need to be tested and make sure no one has it."

McIlroy fell to three when he double bogeyed on the 15th

"Obviously, everyone knows that you can have it and have no symptoms and pass it on to someone who is more susceptible to becoming seriously ill."

"I watched Jay's press conference today. He made some very, very good points, and look, it will be a little weird to play here in the next few days with no fans, but that's what we have to do to try, I suppose we do our effort in terms of trying to stop the spread and trying to keep everyone healthy.

McIlroy was not surprised when the PGA Tour announced a ban on viewers.

"The PGA Tour is in contact with the best health officials and the CDC and the WHO, whoever they are dealing with, and if they think it is safe for the game, but without viewers, then I guess who I am." say something different?

"So it's scary time, and I think the Tour has taken a step in the right direction and I think we just have to play it by ear and take it day by day, and if someone told me yesterday, today's overreaction might seem tomorrow's underreaction. So I have to take it day by day and see where this is going. "