Rohit Shetty on what makes Akshay Kumar a true blue Khiladi

Rohit Shetty recently revealed that Akshay performed a trick of jumping in a helicopter from a bicycle he was riding without the harness bracket in Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar's next film, Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to impress the audience. The film, which continues in the filmmaker's police universe, has many action sequences never seen before. It is the first time that Akshay and Rohit Shetty have teamed up for a project.

%MINIFYHTMLf967c18037aed9c02d70e9780e2038b413% %MINIFYHTMLf967c18037aed9c02d70e9780e2038b414%

Rohit Shetty further shared that initially, they had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping into a helicopter from the bike, so they can adjust the harness. But they had no idea when Akshay spoke to the pilot who supported him to continue the action sequence without the support of the harness. He added that he and the crew members were in shock.

%MINIFYHTMLf967c18037aed9c02d70e9780e2038b415% %MINIFYHTMLf967c18037aed9c02d70e9780e2038b416%

Akshay will also meet his Namaste London co-star Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi. And with Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) making special appearances in the film, it will be a delight for all moviegoers.