Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to reschedule 2020 induction ceremony in light of coronavirus

It is also affected by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Juno Awards, as the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announces that the event will no longer take place on March 15.

Up News Info –

Nine inch nails Y Depeche mode He'll have to wait to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after organizers withdrew their spring celebration in light of the coronavirus crisis.

the Doobie brothers He was also to be honored at Cleveland, Ohio Public Hall on May 2, along with the deceased. Whitney houston, The Notorious BIG.Y Tyrant saurian Rex.

"We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony," shares Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman in a statement.

"Our first concern is the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying with the direction of state and local authorities and common sense. We hope to reschedule the ceremony and will make that announcement as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 disease has led Juno Awards officials in Canada to rule out award ceremonies.

Singer Alessia Cara Sunday (March 15) was to celebrate the biggest night of the Canadian music calendar in Saskatoon, but the heads of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced that the event will no longer take place.

"We are devastated to cancel this national music celebration, but in this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians must be at the forefront of any decision affecting our communities," reads a statement issued on Thursday, March 12.

Instead, CARAS executives are considering "alternative" ways to celebrate 2020 nominees and winners.

Cara led all the nominees with six mentions, while Justin Bieber, Shawn mendes, Bryan Adams, Avril Lavignerapper Tory LanezY Weekend They were also among the stars for the awards.

The news comes just after the cancellation of the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, due to take place on March 22, with Possibility of the rapper as host

The coronavirus pandemic has also forced major festivals, such as this month's SXSW and April's Coachella and Stagecoach, to be phased out or postponed.

The pandemic has also closed the Lollapalooza Argentina festival. The bosses have announced that the event, scheduled for March 27 and 29, will be postponed until the second half of the year.

"In the face of this unprecedented moment, our top priority is to preserve the health and safety of the public, artists and work teams and to pay attention to preventive measures by the government and health authorities," the statement read. "We will share more information soon on our website and on social media."

The festival lineup included Guns n roses, The strokesY King's wool.