Retaliatory attacks & # 39; ongoing & # 39; after the attack on US troops in Iraq | News

The United States launched airstrikes in Iraq on Thursday night, US officials said, targeting members of the Iranian-backed Shiite militia believed to be responsible for Wednesday's rocket attack that killed and wounded US and British troops. at a base north of Baghdad.

A US official told the Associated Press news agency that multiple attacks attacked Kataib Hezbollah's weapons facility inside Iraq. The official did not specify the exact location. The strikes were a joint operation with the British, that official said. Officials spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because operations were still ongoing.

The new AFP agency reported similar lines, citing an unidentified military source, who said "the operation is underway."

On Thursday, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, gave the Pentagon the authority to respond after a rocket bombardment killed two American soldiers and a British soldier, increasing tensions with Iran after the two countries reached the brink of war earlier this year.

An official told Reuters news agency that the US response would be proportional to that of Wednesday's rocket attack, which also wounded at least 14 people.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

