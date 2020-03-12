Representative Ilhan Omar marries political consultant Tim Mynett – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made a big announcement on Wednesday night on Instagram.
She is now married to Democratic political consultant Tim Mynett.
Mynett's wife alleged in a divorce filing last year that he was leaving her for Omar.
%MINIFYHTML9f96136316d3df5a6441057af5e9d23311%%MINIFYHTML9f96136316d3df5a6441057af5e9d23312%
The congresswoman denies that the two had an affair.
READ MORE: Rep. Ilhan Omar Divorces Husband Ahmed Hirsi
%MINIFYHTML9f96136316d3df5a6441057af5e9d23313%