Representative Ilhan Omar marries political consultant Tim Mynett – Up News Info

– Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made a big announcement on Wednesday night on Instagram.

She is now married to Democratic political consultant Tim Mynett.

Mynett's wife alleged in a divorce filing last year that he was leaving her for Omar.

The congresswoman denies that the two had an affair.

