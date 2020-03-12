Release date of & # 39; Fast and Furious 9 & # 39; rescheduled for April 2021

Universal tables

In a statement posted via Facebook, Paramount bosses explain that they have to make a "tough" move for "everyone's safety" amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The launch of the last "Fast and Furious"The film was delayed a whole year after the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly anticipated film will debut on May 22, but Paramount bosses flocked to Facebook on Thursday, March 12 to announce that the film's release would be delayed 11 months.

"We feel all the love and anticipation you have for the next chapter of our saga," says the statement. "That is why it is especially difficult to let him know that we have to change the release date of the film. It is clear that it will not be possible for all our fans around the world to see the film this May."

"While we know it is disappointing to have to wait a little longer, this move is made with everyone's safety as our top consideration."

The production, which stars Vin Diesel, is the latest release to stop when the virus becomes an official global pandemic. "A quiet place: part II"the last James Bond movie"No time to die","The lovebirds" and the "Peter Rabbit"sequel has also been rescheduled.