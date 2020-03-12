Reese Witherspoon reacts to Harvey Weinstein's sentence: Says she has "renewed hope,quot;

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein's sentencing, many Hollywood stars flocked to social media to celebrate the news that he will spend no less than 23 years behind bars on his rape allegations. That being said, Reese Witherspoon also joined, making her thoughts on the matter known in various posts on her platform of choice, Twitter.

The actress called the sentence a "historic moment,quot; and could not help but celebrate it.

On the day of his sentencing, Reese tweeted: ‘A historic moment today. I appreciate so much all the women and men who spoke about the abuse and harassment they had suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. It gives me renewed hope in the US justice system. UU. That due process works, survivors are believed and justice is done & # 39; & # 39;.

And that was not all! He also showed gratitude to all who made Weinstein's conviction a reality.

"Thank you to all the journalists and publications who persisted in telling the stories of the survivors, despite the rejection and threats, and brought this story to light," he tweeted once more, making sure to tag The New York Times, The New Yorker, journalist. Ronan Farrow, as well as Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, authors of the book & # 39; She Said & # 39 ;.

Weinstein was finally sentenced today, a couple of weeks after he was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual assault.

As you know, his abuse and harassment of many women in Hollywood for decades was finally what started the entire Me Too movement, which then exposed other men in positions of power who committed similar crimes.

Harvey's case remains the most shocking, yet no fewer than 90 women have come out to say that the movie producer sexually abused them to some degree during his long career in Hollywood.



