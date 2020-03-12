Red Sox MLB Issue Statement Stopping Spring Training and Information for Headlines

%MINIFYHTMLa6dcd64b352ff286229c992abe5a9e8711% %MINIFYHTMLa6dcd64b352ff286229c992abe5a9e8712%

Ticket holders for the spring training season will receive a credit for unplayed games that can be used for next year's spring training

Fans who purchased individual game tickets directly from the team by phone or online will receive a refund to the account used to purchase.

The Red Sox also said that MLB has been working with its teams on contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule and will address the regular season tickets as soon as possible.