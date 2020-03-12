Real-time broadcast selections to help you keep your social distance – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML01943396cdbb7e0195a32a24c2c94a1011% %MINIFYHTML01943396cdbb7e0195a32a24c2c94a1012%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Amid concerns about COVID-19, health professionals have encouraged "social distancing." So whether you're feeling a little sick or just taking the right precautions and staying home, we've put together a list of TV shows to help you get over that anticipated cabin fever.

Below are some of the best options from our team, in no specific order:

The foreigner

All of you addicted to crime, this is for you. The foreigner It's based on Stephen King's best-selling novel and offers a supernatural twist to your typical murder mystery in a small town.

You can watch this series on HBONow.

New girl

Ok we know New girl It is not a new find, but it is one that we find ourselves returning to again and again. Its fast-paced 20-minute episodes filled with wacky characters will make you laugh out loud.

You can watch this series on Netflix.

Star Trek: Picard

The new series follows the iconic character Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life. It's a must-have science fiction drama for Star Trek lovers.

You can watch this series on Up News Info All Access.

Haikyuu!

Haikyuu !! is a hilarious and poignant anime that chronicles the Karasuno High School volleyball team as they climb to the top. He is quick and sometimes ridiculous, but he always emphasizes the importance of friendship and sportsmanship.

You can see this on Hulu.

We are

If you like a show that will make you laugh, cry and feel everything in between We are is for you. The television series plays with the concept of time to bring narratives of the past, present and future.

You can watch this series on Hulu.

The great British pastry show

Stressed? You can not sleep? The Great-British Baking Show is the perfect thing to help you relax. If you like to bake or just enjoy watching delicious prepared and criticized meals, try this one.

You can watch this series on Netflix.

The Bill Murray stories: life lessons learned from a mythical man

A feel-good documentary that highlights the elusive comedian's spontaneous encounters with fans across the county.

You can watch this series on Netflix.

Schitt Creek

Johnny Rose once bought a small town, Schitt’s Creek, as a joke for his son’s birthday. Years later, the once-wealthy roses filed for bankruptcy, and the family moves to the city, which is their only remaining asset. The program narrates the adaptation of families to their new lives in Schitt’s Creek.

You can watch this series on Netflix.

Back with your ex

Disappointed after this season The Bachelor? Look no further. This Australian reality show focuses on three couples, who have decided to give their exs another chance. This show pairs perfectly with a glass of wine and asks the question "what if?"

You can watch this series on Netflix.