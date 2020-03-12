Read Amanda Seyfried's sweet anniversary tribute to Thomas Sadoski

Love is in the air for Amanda Seyfried Y Thomas Sadoski!
The couple celebrated today their third wedding anniversary, and the OMG! Star couldn't help commemorating the milestone with a poignant Instagram post.
"Happy 3 Tommy," Amanda captioned a snapshot of the duo hugging with a kiss. "Goat fighting is much easier and much more fun when we do it together."
Amanda and Thomas's love story began in 2015 when they met while working on an off-Broadway production. They would secretly elope in 2017 and welcome their first child together, a daughter, all in the same month!
"We went to the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing," Sadoski said. The late show with James Corden. "We had a great day. It was perfect."
Amanda's due date was fast approaching at the time of her nuptials, what she told PorterEdit in 2018 was a factor in her decision to get married.
"I really wanted to have rings put on at the hospital, you know? What if something goes wrong and he's not legally my husband?" she said.
Happy anniversary, you two!