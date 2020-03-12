Read Amanda Seyfried's sweet anniversary tribute to Thomas Sadoski

Love is in the air for Amanda Seyfried Y Thomas Sadoski!

The couple celebrated today their third wedding anniversary, and the OMG! Star couldn't help commemorating the milestone with a poignant Instagram post.

"Happy 3 Tommy," Amanda captioned a snapshot of the duo hugging with a kiss. "Goat fighting is much easier and much more fun when we do it together."

Amanda and Thomas's love story began in 2015 when they met while working on an off-Broadway production. They would secretly elope in 2017 and welcome their first child together, a daughter, all in the same month!

"We went to the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing," Sadoski said. The late show with James Corden. "We had a great day. It was perfect."