Ravi Shankar Prasad: 3,635 URLs blocked in 2019: Ravi Shankar Prasad – Latest news

More than 3,600 URLs (Uniform Resource Locators) were blocked in 2019, up from 2,799 in the previous year, under a specific provision of the Information Technology Act of 2000, Parliament reported Thursday. In a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, the Minister of Electronics and Informatics, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said section 69A of the IT Law provides for blocking of illegal and malicious content online in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense and security of India. country, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or to prevent incitement to the commission of any recognizable crime related to these.

"Under this provision, 1,385, 2,799 and 3,635 URLs were blocked during the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively," he added.

In response to a separate inquiry, the Minister of State for Electronics and Informatics, Sanjay Dhotre, said that the National Crime Records Office (NCRB), the Home Office, began collecting data for cybercrimes against children (involving the computer as medium / objective) since 2017.

"According to the data maintained by NCRB, a total of 7 and 40 cases of cyberbullying against children were registered during the year 2017 and 2018, respectively," added Dhotre.