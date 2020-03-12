Rasheeda Frost flaunts her natural hair while showing off gorgeous new outfits from Pressed Boutique

Rasheeda Frost shared some new photos on her social media account in which she flaunts some amazing new outfits. Best of all, fans and followers can find them at Boss Lady's Pressed Boutique.

Fans love the fact that Rasheeda always advertises her own merchandise that she sells at the clothing store.

Now, she also flaunts her amazing natural curly hair in the photos she just shared on her social media account, and her followers are simply in love.

‘Oh yeah, the all-color ensemble is back pres pressedatl.com store’, Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone praised her hair and said, "Beautiful why you don't wear your natural hair, it's so pretty."

This is not the first time that fans have asked Rasheeda why she doesn't wear her natural hair more often.

The Boss Lady has been telling her fans before that she really likes to change her looks a lot and is healthier to wear wigs than to comb and color her natural hair all the time.

Someone else said "Super hot, I wish I was hot as your icon I love you always @rasheeda,quot;, and a follower posted this: "@rasheeda I love this outfit!" I wish you had it as a skirt too. "

One commenter wrote, "No, you are beautiful from start to finish, but seeing your hair I love it," and another fan said, "How pretty! I am coming to ATL for the first time next month, so I hope I can pick one up. of these! "

A fan wrote this: 'Hi Rasheeda, I know it's Pisces season in everything, so I just wanted to tell you Happy Bday if it was your Bday and I'm really loving your style and you're so beautiful … A big fan of Love and Hip Jump for a reason … YOU.

