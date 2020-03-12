Rangeview competes to become the first undefeated champion in the boys' 5A category since 2004

%MINIFYHTMLd1203cefdd2d9ec7fcfe91c0b1fdc1e611% %MINIFYHTMLd1203cefdd2d9ec7fcfe91c0b1fdc1e612%

Long before Rangeview positioned itself to become the first undefeated class 5 men's basketball champion in 15 years, a peer recreation team of the same name left omens on the courts throughout Aurora.

Those little Raiders were also led by Shawn Palmer, now in his seventeenth year as Rangeview head coach. In completing their competition, the team had most of the top contributors to this year's Raiders, who are 26-0 going to the Final Four on Friday at the Denver Coliseum.

"I have been involved with the lives of these children and their families since they were in first grade, so it is great to see them grow up and be where they are now," said Palmer. “After the recreation team we started Top Flight, a club team, next season. The children played together there, then together on the feeder equipment (Rangeview). "

Christian and Christopher Speller topped the Raiders list as they do now, like the faces of a basketball school looking to defend their crown. The top guards are fraternal twins, with 6-foot-3-inch Christian (Metro State pledge) and 6-5 Christoper (Colorado Table) leading the Raiders to the semifinal against No. 5 Grandview.

It's a rematch of a hotly contested game since the beginning of the season, when the Raiders outscored the Wolves 38-37 on Dec. 6 at Aurora. It's also a showdown between the last two 5A champions: Grandview was the surprise winner of the 2018 title as seed number 6, and a rematch of last year's Final Four game won 49-39 by Rangeview.

Palmer called the Lobos "one of the best defensive teams in the state, tough on the inside and out."

"Grandview has two of the best players in the state at Caleb McGill and Lian Ramiro, who have been giving everyone fighting problems." Palmer said. "We have our hands full protecting those guys and making sure we play a good team defense to make things difficult for them."

The Raiders were also 26-0 in the 2016 Final Four, but lost to eventual champion Eaglecrest, 58-55, that season.

Jalen Guidry was the primary point guard for that team, and has served as a varsity assistant for Rangeview this season. He believes these Raiders are ready for the pressurized final push of a perfect season.

"When things start hitting the fan, it will be in that environment, or you don't get calls, or if you're depressed, they know it's the perfect time to join as a team," said Guidry. "These guys have been playing together for a long time. This pressure is nothing new to them. "

Beyond the Spellers, senior guard Obi Agbim, junior guard Cade Palmer and junior forward Jayden Foster complete the starting lineup. Agbim is Rangeview's top scorer with 13.3 points per game, while the Spellers and the coach's son also have a double-digit average. Older people Isaiah Jamison, Ronnie Hatch, and Jovaughn Wright are often the first to come off the bench.

Rangeview is trying to become the first undefeated Class 5A champion since coach Rudy Carey led Denver East to 24-0 and the Ballon d'Or in 2004.

"It's great to be spoken to in conversations with that 2004 Eastern team and the Palmer team that went undefeated (in 2000), but we definitely have our job to do with ourselves," Palmer said. "That is what we are talking about now."

The Raiders are in a position to make history despite facing zero resistance within their own league. The perennial East Metro champions have not lost in league play since 2013, but if their 4-0 performance in this season's Tarkanian Classic is an indication, Rangeview is poised for the best of Colorado.

"They have a quality team, quality kids, quality training – they've beaten some good teams out of their league, so if they end the season undefeated, it's a great achievement," Carey said.

Boys Final Four Schedule

All games are Fridays at the Denver Coliseum.

Class 4A: No. 10 Pueblo West vs. No. 11 The Classical Academy, 4 p.m .; No. 1 Mead vs. No. 5 Northfield, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A: No. 2 Fairview vs. No. 6 Valor Christian, 7 p.m .; No. 1 Rangeview vs. No. 5 Grandview, 8:30 p.m.