Rangeview competes to become the first undefeated champion in the boys' 5A category since 2004

Matilda Coleman
Long before Rangeview positioned itself to become the first undefeated class 5 men's basketball champion in 15 years, a peer recreation team of the same name left omens on the courts throughout Aurora.

Those little Raiders were also led by Shawn Palmer, now in his seventeenth year as Rangeview head coach. In completing their competition, the team had most of the top contributors to this year's Raiders, who are 26-0 going to the Final Four on Friday at the Denver Coliseum.

"I have been involved with the lives of these children and their families since they were in first grade, so it is great to see them grow up and be where they are now," said Palmer. “After the recreation team we started Top Flight, a club team, next season. The children played together there, then together on the feeder equipment (Rangeview). "

Christian and Christopher Speller topped the Raiders list as they do now, like the faces of a basketball school looking to defend their crown. The top guards are fraternal twins, with 6-foot-3-inch Christian (Metro State pledge) and 6-5 Christoper (Colorado Table) leading the Raiders to the semifinal against No. 5 Grandview.

It's a rematch of a hotly contested game since the beginning of the season, when the Raiders outscored the Wolves 38-37 on Dec. 6 at Aurora. It's also a showdown between the last two 5A champions: Grandview was the surprise winner of the 2018 title as seed number 6, and a rematch of last year's Final Four game won 49-39 by Rangeview.

