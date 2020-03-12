Rangers 1 – 3 Leverkusen

The Rangers lost a European game at Ibrox for the first time to Steven Gerrard, as Bayer Leverkusen produced a classy performance to take control of their last draw in the Europa League.

The German team dominated the first 45 minutes and took a deserved lead through Kai Havertz's penalty, after a George Edmundson ball was seen by VAR.

The rangers improved early in the second half, and Lukas Hradecky denied Alfredo Morelos, but Leverkusen soon extended his lead through Charles Aranguiz's impressive volley.

Edmundson put the Rangers back into the tie with a header from Ianis Hagi's corner, but Leon Bailey added a sublime third late. The Rangers will need to improve their 2-1 victory over Leverkusen in the 1998 UEFA Cup next week if they want to advance in the tournament.

The second stage will be held behind closed doors in Germany due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Ibrox was sold, complemented by a lively contingent of fans despite concerns surrounding the evolving public health situation.

Image:

Kai Havertz celebrates Bayer Leverkusen's goal against the Rangers



How the Rangers fell to the elegant Leverkusen

Leverkusen had won eight of his previous nine games, and showed a desire to silence the home crowd in two minutes, but Karim Bellarabi flipped over when he was well placed.

Their technical superiority was evident in mastering the proceedings, while the Rangers seemed content to sit deep, but Gerrard's side was unable to hold the ball for a period of time when they did.

There were some moments of anxiety when first Edmundson and then Connor Goldson were forced to clear their lines inside their own box.

The speed of thought in Leverkusen's play left the Rangers half a step away; Glen Kamara was hired for a late challenge on Mitchell Weiser that ruled him out of the second leg.

After 35 minutes, Leverkusen received a penalty after a VAR checkup, after Edmundson was tried for driving the center of Aranguiz. Captain Havertz coldly sent Allan McGregor down the wrong path from the spot to leave Ibrox stunned, but overall it was a deserved advantage.

Image:

Aleksander Dragovic (left) of Bayer Leverkusen appears in action with Alfredo Morelos of the Rangers



Joe Aribo had a shot blocked by Edmond Tapsoba when the Rangers attempted to respond, but they were getting a lesson in dictating the game from a team that had defeated Porto at home and away in the previous round: At halftime, Leverkusen had 72 for percent possession. The crowd was flat and the Rangers seemed lifeless.

Gerrard made a change early in the second half, when Florian Kamberi replaced Aribo; The Rangers' tempo was noticeably higher, and they soon had a vision on goal. James Tavernier drove forward and slid the ball towards Morelos, whose powerful shot was superbly saved by Hradecky at his nearby post.

Ibrox was suddenly alive with noise, reacting to his team's enhanced efforts. Morelos was about to tap-in 62 minutes after Kamberi went for a defensive error from Leverkusen, but Jonathan Tah made a tremendous clearance in the final ditch.

Image:

George Edmundson celebrates the Rangers' goal against Bayer Leverkusen



Leverkusen seemed to have come out of the boil, but his attacking power was underlined as they were soon ahead 2-0. After Steven Davis stepped out of the line of Aranguiz's stunt effort, the Rangers were unable to clear the resulting corner, and Aranguiz had time in the box to hit McGregor.

The rangers might have withered, but they grabbed a lifeline after 74 minutes when Edmundson was released from the six-yard box to hit a header from Hagi's corner. Three minutes later, Borna Barisic was inches from a leveler, but her curly free kick flew wide.

Outstanding Aranguiz was inches from a second goal on the night from his own set, which hit the crossbar with McGregor flailing helplessly. The rangers waited, but with three minutes to go they conceded what could be a crucial third, as Leverkusen activated the style.

Moussa Diaby evaded two men on the right edge of the area and worked the ball to the left to replace Bailey in the right corner of the box, who spun inside Matt Polster before coiling the ball past McGregor. It was a moment of luscious quality that underlined the chasm in class between the sides, and left the Rangers with a huge mountain to climb in Germany next week.

What the manager said …

Ranger chief Steven Gerrard: "They have quality players, we know they are a good team. I think we had a good rally on us in the first half, but we showed them too much respect."

"The penalty is a hit, but it's a penalty, because VAR is there, without VAR you could get away with it. In the second half we were more aggressive, more on the front foot."

"At 2-1, you still think it is not the end of the world, but I am extremely disappointed with the third goal."

"(The second leg) will be extremely difficult, we knew it would be. But we have a very important game over the weekend, we need to bounce back for that. We are disappointed to lose the game."

Statistics opt

This was the Rangers' first loss at home in a European competition since the 2011-12 Champions League standings (0-1 vs. Malmo), ending a 17 game losing streak at Ibrox (W12 D5).

Rangers have lost consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time since March 2018.

Bayer Leverkusen has won consecutive away games in all European competitions for the first time since October 2012.

Not having won any of their first 10 away games against British teams in all European competitions (D3 L7), Bayer Leverkusen has now won their last two games, and also defeated the Spurs 1-0 at Wembley in November of 2016.

Having failed to score or assist a single goal in his five Champions League appearances this season, Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen has been involved in five goals in these three Europa League games this period (3 goals, 2 assists) .

Whats Next?

The Rangers will play Celtic at noon Sunday, live Sky Sports Football, while the second leg of this tie will be played on March 19 at 5.55 p.m.

The Europa League quarterfinal draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20