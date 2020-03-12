Racing awaits government update on coronavirus | Racing News

The races are poised for an anticipated update from the government, as measures to deal with the coronavirus appear to be ready to move to the "lag,quot; stage.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to confirm the next political move after a Cobra meeting at lunchtime.

The Cheltenham Festival continues through day three, with the Gold Cup masterpiece set for Friday, and so far it has moved on, albeit with crowds slightly below last year's record numbers and hand sanitizer stations. ongoing to help hygiene and mitigate virus spread

However, careers in Ireland appear to be limited, perhaps with closed-door meetings, after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the impending closure of all schools and colleges and the ban on outdoor gatherings of 500 or more, initially until March 29.

High-profile football matches involving European clubs have already suffered widespread cancellations, and Wednesday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal was postponed.

Depending on the nature of the new council that will issue Thursday on Thursday, at British races, the focus will surely shift alongside the possibility of postponing next month's Grand National meeting in Aintree, or imposing major restrictions on the crowd.

A specific market led by Betfair indicates a strong consensus that Aintree will not proceed as scheduled on the first day, April 2, with current odds of around 1-5.