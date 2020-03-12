R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary tells him she feels sorry for him in a new video for this reason

It seems that Azriel Clary has much more to say about the time she spent with disgraced R,amp;B magnate R. Kelly, as two new video clips of her went viral.

In the video, the 22-year-old woman allegedly communicates by phone with an FBI agent, and shared some shocking new details about her relationship with the famous singer.

According to Clary, at one point during their time together, Kelly forced her to make a recording of her relief in a cup and then consume her stool.

She said, "He has a video of me, he made me make this video of me, making a number two in a cup and then eating out of the cup."

In the other video clip, Clary appears to be talking to the "I Believe I Can Fly,quot; artist, and she tells him that their relationship was over, and that he can't even get to trial. Clary can also be heard saying she feels sorry for Kelly, and although she loved him, he lied to her and used her.

She confessed, "It's done, it's over. It's over. It's over. It may not even go to trial. I feel so sorry for you. Sorry, I really loved you and you, you lied to me, you used me and I you played ".

Clary's recent videos appear amid news that she is slated to star in a new documentary film about R. Kelly, called Precedence, which will feature some of the women who were allegedly mistreated by the singer.

One person said, “Well, I guess this is what poop means to the brain. I mean seriously, she screamed, screamed and cried. It was innocent to all who would listen. So now the writing is on the wall for Kelly, and now she's talking. Two documentaries have been broadcast. This is too little, too late!

Another commenter shared, "😢 Absolutely the worst I've heard in a long time. It took a lot of strength to admit that to the world."

Meanwhile, Kelly's legal troubles could become increasingly serious as the Chicago case against her was reportedly updated with the testimony of a new witness, who was allegedly one of the numerous victims of the R,amp;B celebrity. .

The new accuser allegedly stated that Kelly took advantage of her and sexually abused her at the age of 14 or 15.



