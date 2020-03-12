%MINIFYHTMLfc7a7a755fadd1e38f92a93f623277a311% %MINIFYHTMLfc7a7a755fadd1e38f92a93f623277a312%

Russian President Vladimir Putin passed legislation allowing him to remain in power beyond 2024, citing global instability and threats against Russia, including the new coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

During a rare and unscheduled appearance in Parliament on Tuesday, Putin surprised both the general public and the establishment by agreeing to a last-minute proposal to reset his constitutional term limit clock to zero.

This would allow him to run for president again after his fourth and last Kremlin term expires in 2024.

The bomb announcement came despite Putin previously ruling out doubling down on the law to stay in power.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Putin changed his mind due to a "totality,quot; of factors, including the spread of the new coronavirus, a possible global recession and regional conflicts.

"The situation worldwide has become less stable," Peskov told reporters.

How long will Putin hold on to power?

He said that the coronavirus "has quite serious consequences for the global economy already now and could potentially have more serious consequences for the global economy,quot; in the future.

It also appeared to hit western sanctions against Russia, saying "they are against international law."

Political storm

Putin unleashed a political storm in January when he suddenly proposed changes to the constitution and fired his loyal ally Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister.

But until Tuesday, it rejected suggestions that it launched a revision of the country's basic law to extend its grip on power. Putin served a maximum of two consecutive terms between 2000 and 2008 before a four-year term as prime minister.

He returned to the Kremlin in 2012 for a recently extended six-year term, and was reelected for a fourth Kremlin term in 2018.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, said separately that Russia should protect Putin.

"Oil and gas are not our strength. As you can see, both oil and gas can drop in price. Our strength is Putin and we must protect him," Volodin said in comments published by the State Duma.