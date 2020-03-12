Princess Cruise Lines pauses operations for 2 months due to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Princess Cruise Lines says it is voluntarily pausing its global ship operations for the next 60 days amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The hiatus in operations will affect the 18 ships of the cruise line for two months, impacting the trips that leave from March 12 to March 10. Cruises that are scheduled to end within the next five days will continue to sail, but trips that extend beyond March 17 will end at The Most Convenient Place for Guests, the Santa Clarita-based cruise line said.

%MINIFYHTML1ab0faada122b82550a4476b807f44cc11% %MINIFYHTML1ab0faada122b82550a4476b807f44cc12%

Guests who have already paid for a cruise during the 60 days of inactivity can spend the money on a future cruise of their choice. Princess Cruises says it will add a "generous,quot; future cruise credit benefit that can be applied to the cruise fare as an incentive.

Princess Cruises plans to set sail again on May 11.

Two of the Princess Cruise Lines ships, Diamond Princess and Grand Princess, had dozens of passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, causing the quarantine of both ships at sea for days. Thousands of people were subsequently quarantined, and seven passengers of the Grand Princess have died. Several cases of coronavirus that have arisen in California, Hawaii, Illinois, Utah, Nevada, and Canada have been linked to the Grand Princess.

The Princess Cruise Lines announcement comes after Viking suspended its river and ocean cruise operations until May. Viking President Torstein Hagen said the company recently discovered that it had a river cruise in Southeast Asia that was exposed to COVID-19 while in transit on an international airline.

Viking says it will suspend its shipments from March 12 to April 30. Guests who have already paid for a trip during that time period will be offered the option of a future cruise bonus valued at 125% of what they already paid, or a full refund.