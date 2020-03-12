Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "crushed,quot; by reaction to Megxit

Following Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family, one of the main royal sources has claimed that both sides were "crushed,quot;. In fact, the source said that saying they were "crushed,quot; by the response was an "understatement."

Omid Scobie, royal publisher of Bazaar and a journalist close to the former royal couple, claimed that the way they were treated by the family when they announced their intention to leave was "cruel,quot; and totally unnecessary. He argued that the fact that no one defended them was a huge emotional blow.

According to Scobe, the loss of Harry's military honors and Meghan's tears at the public response made it a devastating blow, but they will ultimately get over it.

As most know, Harry was in the British Army for a decade, and he also served two tours of Afghanistan, becoming a captain and later creating Invictus Games, an event dedicated to raising money for wounded soldiers.

Followers of the British royal family know that Meghan's entry into the royal family was not exactly acclaimed by either the British press or social media users, a fact Scobie referenced in her statement about Meghan and Harry's feelings towards your departure.

Scobie, while defending the couple, claimed that the British press made it appear that they were just greedy and wanted to have the world at their fingertips. The reality, he argued, was that they simply had no choice but to fend for themselves and seek financial independence.

According to Page Six, Scobie was with Harry and Meghan during their last royal engagements in the UK, including their appearance at the Mountbatten Music Festival. It was a difficult time for Harry, Scobie explained, because it was the last time the former Prince would be able to wear his Royal Navy Captain General uniform.

Harry's departure from the family, accordingly, resulted in his loss of prestige and honor within the British Army, at least in terms of praise and official recognition. Still, it will take a long time to get over it, Scobie added.



