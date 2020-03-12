Preview of the Final Four 5A / 4A Men's Basketball Class at Denver Coliseum – Up News Info

A look at the Class 5A and 4A Final Four matchups on Friday at the Denver Coliseum.

Class 5A

No. 1 Rangeview (26-0) vs. No. 5 Grandview (20-6)

%MINIFYHTMLf7c44db8025aaf45885989eaa8119e6811% %MINIFYHTMLf7c44db8025aaf45885989eaa8119e6812%

Time: 7 p.m.

Decomposition: The Raiders are two wins away from becoming the first undefeated 5A champion in 16 years, with their cross-rivals in town the only thing standing in the way of a second consecutive trip to the 5A title game. Rangeview has won 45 in a row since 2018, but 6-foot-7 inside and out senior combo Caleb McGill (17.2 ppg, 1.5 bpg) and guard Lian Ramiro (15.3 ppg, 4.5 apg) have already pushed the Raiders to the limit on a loss of 38-37 on December 6.

No. 2 Fairview (23-3) vs. No. 6 Christian Valor (20-6)

Time: 8:30 pm.

Decomposition: The Knights recovered from a double-digit deficit to beat Chaparral 55-46 in the Great 8 and advance to the Final Four for the first time in 10 years. They will need a similar defensive effort against a deep and athletic Valor Christian team that has six players with an average of eight points per game or better. Amondo Miller (12.1 ppg, 2.8 apg) is at the top of that list, and could be found in front of the 6-foot-5-year-old Fairview Jalen Page (13.3 ppg, 2.1 bpg).

Class 4A

No. 1 Mead (25-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (21-5)

Time: 5:30 pm.

Decomposition: The best-seeded Mavericks got everything they could handle from Lincoln in the Big 8, with majors Will Maher (21), Nick Jacobs (14) and Jacob Bartholomew (14) combining by 49 points in a 69-63 victory. Next up is another tough foe from the Denver Prep League in the up-and-coming Nighthawks. Led by Nahsyah Bolar, 6-foot-7-foot tall (18.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg), Northfield is in the Final Four in his sophomore year as a college program.

No. 10 Pueblo West (20-6) vs. No. 11 The Classical Academy (20-5)

Time: 4 p.m.

Decomposition: The 11th seeded Titans are Cinderella from tournament 4A, having reached the Final Four after years of unique displays in the state playoffs. Senior 6-foot and 4-foot point guard tandem Micah Lamberth (14.8 ppg, 3.9 apg) and 6-6 center Tyler Trogstad (12.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg) set the pace for the Titans. After defeating No. 3 Longmont in the Great 8, they face a Pueblo West club that is in the 4A semi-finals for the second time in three seasons with point guard Taylor Taylor (15.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.8 apg) leading the path.