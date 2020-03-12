Presley Gerber was criticized for making her face tattoo like the gender transition

Instagram

Cindy Crawford's son provokes more backlash as she fends off the "hatred" she receives after revealing the "Misunderstood" tattoo on her cheek.

Presley Gerber He has defended himself against the backlash he received for his decision to get a tattoo on his face, but has failed. The son of Cindy Crawford He is most criticized by social media users after appearing to compare his facial tattoo to the gender transition.

The 20-year-old model took her Instagram Stories on Wednesday March 11 to address the "hatred" she received for the permanent ink on her cheek, which read: "Misunderstood." He wrote to critics: "Most and many people can do facelifts, change gender, lip injections, etc. It is offensive to say something today in age [sic] but I get a little tattoo on my face and now people love to hate me … "Highlighting his confusion about people's reaction, he added," Hmm? "

Presley Gerber is accused of comparing his facial tattoo to the gender transition.

But people have struggled with the way Presley compared his facial tattoo to being transgender, and some people accused him of "transphobia." One person wrote on Twitter: "There is no comparison, trying to do it was unacceptable," adding the hashtags #transgender, #LGBTQA, #bigotry, #hate, #discrimination and #transphobia.

Another hit the model's older brother. Kaia Gerber"And here is Presley Gerber comparing getting a 'misunderstood' tattoo on her face with being transgender." Another offended user reacted: "Did you compare getting a tattoo on your face with being transgender?!?!"

After unveiling her facial tattoo in February, the comment section of Presley's Instagram post was bombarded with negative comments that questioned her decision to get the tattoo. "Are you really that misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored. I hope you do something good in the future," one reacted. Another asked, "Really? Misunderstood? It's not the location that sets me apart, it's the text. What are you trying to be, [Lered's Joker]?"

She later went to Instagram Live to address the backlash and said, "If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn't want to, I wouldn't have. I think it's pretty obvious." He explained the meaning of the tattoo: "It says misunderstood, because that's how I felt all my life." The track star's girlfriend also claimed that her parents "love him."