Presley Gerber is on the hatred that is done for his tattoo on his face

Presley Gerber it has another message for its enemies.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old model addressed the backlash she's been getting after her face tattoo. Taking on Instagram, Cindy Crawford Y Rande GerberHis son said he is tired of being "hated,quot; because of his "face tattoo."

%MINIFYHTML9446dcfab42de7d6b565969f52a70da213% %MINIFYHTML9446dcfab42de7d6b565969f52a70da214%

He wrote: "Most people can do facelifts, change gender, lip injections, etc. It is offensive to say something nowadays, but I get a little tattoo on my face and now people love to hate me. .. hmmmm?

%MINIFYHTML9446dcfab42de7d6b565969f52a70da215% %MINIFYHTML9446dcfab42de7d6b565969f52a70da216%

In February, Presley featured her facial tattoo on social media. For his dramatic ink, he recruited famous tattoo artists Jonathan "JonBoy,quot; Valena and he had the word "misunderstood,quot; tattooed on his right cheek. "Thanks buddy," Presley wrote on Instagram. Jokingly, JonBoy replied, "Sorry mom."

Shortly after unveiling her new tattoo, fans of the young star reacted quickly in the comment section, with many expressing disapproval. Then he decided to confront his criticism on Instagram Live, where he explained the meaning of the tattoo: "I don't think I understand very well."