Presley Gerber is on the hatred that is done for his tattoo on his face

Presley Gerber it has another message for its enemies.
On Wednesday, the 20-year-old model addressed the backlash she's been getting after her face tattoo. Taking on Instagram, Cindy Crawford Y Rande GerberHis son said he is tired of being "hated,quot; because of his "face tattoo."
He wrote: "Most people can do facelifts, change gender, lip injections, etc. It is offensive to say something nowadays, but I get a little tattoo on my face and now people love to hate me. .. hmmmm?
In February, Presley featured her facial tattoo on social media. For his dramatic ink, he recruited famous tattoo artists Jonathan "JonBoy,quot; Valena and he had the word "misunderstood,quot; tattooed on his right cheek. "Thanks buddy," Presley wrote on Instagram. Jokingly, JonBoy replied, "Sorry mom."
Shortly after unveiling her new tattoo, fans of the young star reacted quickly in the comment section, with many expressing disapproval. Then he decided to confront his criticism on Instagram Live, where he explained the meaning of the tattoo: "I don't think I understand very well."
According to Page sixHe reportedly told viewers, "If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn't want to, I wouldn't have. I think it's pretty obvious."
Addressing the haters, Presley added: "I just wanted to come here and say, if anyone has anything to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or something. I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come to tell me to my face. "
In an attempt to show they haven't understood, Presley shared a video of himself shooting a gun at a shooting range. Referring to his tattoo, he captioned the post, "I am innocent before all the horrible tattoos. You all know nothing #waketfup."
Days later, a source told E! The news that his famous parents are concerned about their son and "have been trying to get help from Presley since his DUI last year."
"Cindy and Rande are definitely concerned about their son. They really want to make sure that he is okay," the source shared. "He just fell off the beaten track. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious. They want to make sure he is in a good state of mind and are being closely watched."
The source added that her younger sister Kaia Gerber "He really took it under his wing,quot; and was there for Presley.
