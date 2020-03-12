Presley Gerber compares her criticism of face tattoos to the experience of the transgender community and people are outraged!

The young male model has been getting a lot of feedback on his new facial tattoo and most of them are not positive at all! That said, Presley Gerber has been advocating for him on social media, but his latest post about it has caused some confusion due to how odd the statement is.

Presley went so far as to compare his cheek ink that says "misunderstood,quot; to being transgender and users are quite outraged.

As you know, the 20-year-old got the tattoo last month and since then, people have been flooding him with criticism, most saying he has ruined his beautiful face.

Indeed, Presley has also not reacted well to the negativity surrounding his decision to tattoo his face and has been applauding and defending himself a lot.

However, his latest statement in this regard has only drawn more criticism since he compared his situation to the experience of the transgender community.

The message he shared in his GI Stories says: “ Most and many people can do facelifts, change gender, receive lip injections, etc. And it's offensive to say something nowadays, but I get a little tattoo on my face and now people love to hate me … Hmmmm?

Basically, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son seems to have compared the discrimination he has been getting for his face tattoo with the discrimination that trans people suffer.

Later that same day, he returned to his Stories to share a clip in which he showed his tattoo on his face while spending a relaxed time with a friend.

"Beautiful moments," he wrote alongside the footage.

The strange behavior started earlier in the day, in fact, when she posted a photo of him running to get home with the caption, "I had to walk 3 times to make sure I wasn't going crazy."

In the comments section, one user declined and wrote, "This is how I felt when I first saw the tattoo on his face."



